Kansas State Exploits Colorado Defense's Biggest Weakness
The Colorado Buffaloes finished their regular season with a narrow 24–14 loss to Kansas State, ending a tough year on a frustrating note. Saturday’s game offered little in the way of momentum heading into the offseason.
The Wildcats leaned on their running game, with sophomore Joe Jackson and junior quarterback Avery Johnson carrying most of the load. Kansas State's game plan seemed intent on exploiting Colorado's run defense, one of the biggest weaknesses for the Buffs on that side of the ball. Despite the loss, the Buffaloes had some bright spots on offense.
Senior quarterback Kaidon Salter played well in his season finale, and sophomore receiver Omarion Miller had a standout game with seven catches for 120 yards, including a 43-yard reception from Salter.
Even with five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and five-star tackle Jordan Seaton sitting out, the Buffaloes’ offense looked more capable than many expected. Rather than being overwhelmed by a tough Wildcats defense and a relentless pass rush, they stayed composed and moved the ball with confidence.
At just 3–9, the season didn’t go the way coach Deion Sanders and his program hoped.
The team never quit, and on Saturday, they played to the final whistle once again. Despite missing key pieces, Colorado showed poise and resilience—two traits they’ll try to carry forward into an important offseason.
Why Joe Jackson Deserves MVP Honors
Jackson didn’t just have a great game—he carried the Wildcats’ entire offense on his back and willed them to a win. Colorado’s defense has had its issues lately, but Jackson delivered a true MVP-caliber performance on Saturday morning.
He finished with 142 rushing yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. It was exactly the kind of outing Kansas State needed, especially with Sanders’ defense having no answer for Jackson’s power and burst.
With Johnson struggling at times this season, Kansas State needed someone to lead the offense, and Jackson did just that. He stepped up when it mattered most and proved to be the team’s best player in a tough, hard-fought game.
Buffaloes Close Out Season With Disappointment Against Wildcats
This season has been a forgettable one for the Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders. As heavy underdogs heading into the Wildcats’ season finale, expectations were low—but the team still fought hard until the final whistle.
Still, a loss is a loss.
No program, whether competing for a title or not, wants to end a season on a defeat. That’s exactly what happened Saturday morning, as Colorado finished the year with a 3–9 record.
This was the Buffaloes’ toughest season under Sanders, coming off at least four wins in his first year. The team’s struggles showed there’s still work to do, from adding depth to finding more consistency.
Now, attention shifts to the offseason, where rebuilding and regrouping will be crucial to getting Colorado back on track.