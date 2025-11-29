Buffs Beat

Kansas State Exploits Colorado Defense's Biggest Weakness

Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson delivered an MVP-caliber performance, rushing for 133 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Kansas State Wildcats past the Colorado Buffaloes, showing why he was the difference-maker in a hard-fought season finale.

Thomas Gorski

Oct 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman on the sidelines against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Oct 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman on the sidelines against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes finished their regular season with a narrow 24–14 loss to Kansas State, ending a tough year on a frustrating note. Saturday’s game offered little in the way of momentum heading into the offseason.

The Wildcats leaned on their running game, with sophomore Joe Jackson and junior quarterback Avery Johnson carrying most of the load. Kansas State's game plan seemed intent on exploiting Colorado's run defense, one of the biggest weaknesses for the Buffs on that side of the ball. Despite the loss, the Buffaloes had some bright spots on offense.

Senior quarterback Kaidon Salter played well in his season finale, and sophomore receiver Omarion Miller had a standout game with seven catches for 120 yards, including a 43-yard reception from Salter.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) runs by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Jordan Allen (91) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Even with five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and five-star tackle Jordan Seaton sitting out, the Buffaloes’ offense looked more capable than many expected. Rather than being overwhelmed by a tough Wildcats defense and a relentless pass rush, they stayed composed and moved the ball with confidence.

At just 3–9, the season didn’t go the way coach Deion Sanders and his program hoped. 

The team never quit, and on Saturday, they played to the final whistle once again. Despite missing key pieces, Colorado showed poise and resilience—two traits they’ll try to carry forward into an important offseason.

Why Joe Jackson Deserves MVP Honors

Nov 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) runs for a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Jackson didn’t just have a great game—he carried the Wildcats’ entire offense on his back and willed them to a win. Colorado’s defense has had its issues lately, but Jackson delivered a true MVP-caliber performance on Saturday morning.

He finished with 142 rushing yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. It was exactly the kind of outing Kansas State needed, especially with Sanders’ defense having no answer for Jackson’s power and burst.

With Johnson struggling at times this season, Kansas State needed someone to lead the offense, and Jackson did just that. He stepped up when it mattered most and proved to be the team’s best player in a tough, hard-fought game.

Buffaloes Close Out Season With Disappointment Against Wildcats

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

This season has been a forgettable one for the Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders. As heavy underdogs heading into the Wildcats’ season finale, expectations were low—but the team still fought hard until the final whistle.

Still, a loss is a loss. 

No program, whether competing for a title or not, wants to end a season on a defeat. That’s exactly what happened Saturday morning, as Colorado finished the year with a 3–9 record. 

This was the Buffaloes’ toughest season under Sanders, coming off at least four wins in his first year. The team’s struggles showed there’s still work to do, from adding depth to finding more consistency. 

Now, attention shifts to the offseason, where rebuilding and regrouping will be crucial to getting Colorado back on track.

Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

