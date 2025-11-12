Why Deion Sanders Deserves Time With Colorado Buffaloes Despite Disappointing Record
The season has not gone as Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 1-6 Big 12) fans would have wanted. Skepticism over how Colorado coach Deion Sanders can run the program based on this season may be warranted. However, Sanders has faced several obstacles and deserves the belief that he can get the program back on track next season, despite the team's losing record.
Sanders joined the program ahead of the 2023 college football season, taking over a Buffaloes team that had just one win the year prior. In two seasons, Sanders helped turn the program around, earning bowl eligibility and sending several players to the NFL Draft.
It may have been a poor season for Colorado, officially out of bowl eligibility, but Sanders has had to overcome on-field and off-field obstacles. Sanders has the chance to get things back on track in 2026 and should be trusted for another season.
Sanders Overcoming Off The Field Adversities
The Colorado coach has had to deal with health issues, including fighting and beating an aggressive bladder cancer. This has resulted in Sanders being away from the team in the spring, not being around the staff or a part of recruiting.
In addition to fighting an aggressive bladder cancer, the Colorado coach revealed in October that he had surgery to fix blood clotting. Not only do the health issues take a lot out of a person, but they also take a mental toll.
Despite Sanders’ health issues, the Buffaloes’ coach is outspoken that the off-the-field issues are not why Colorado is having a disappointing season.
"My heart is in this … [My health issues] ain’t got nothing to do with the win and loss column … I ain’t playing. I wish the world I could, especially [at] corner right now, we’re short. I wish. No, I mean, but I got to do a better job in this thing. That’s on me. So it has nothing to do with my health,” Sanders said while speaking to the media.
While the challenges Sanders has faced cannot be blamed for the team's record, they added obstacles in Sanders' preparations for the season.
Sanders Having To Field A New Team
The Colorado Buffaloes lost several players from the 2024 roster between the 2025 NFL Draft and the NCAA Transfer Portal. The team is fielding several new players on the offense, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter both moving on to the NFL.
Having to piece together a new roster is tough to overcome. Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and was a star on the Buffaloes last season. With how much Hunter played last season, he is not a player who can easily be replaced.
The team also lost several defensive starters, such as safeties Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders, and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green. While programs lose key players every year, Sanders has had to build an essentially new team, and next season, he could retain more key players to take a step forward.
Why There Is Hope For 2026
While the 2025 season is not what Buffaloes’ fans wanted to see, there is hope for next season. True freshman quarterback Julian Lewis made his first start, and while there is room to grow, he showed he has a high ceiling. With the Buffaloes out of bowl game contention, there is less pressure on Lewis, and he can use the final two games of the season to develop ahead of next year.
With being out of bowl contention, Sanders has a chance to evaluate the roster in more depth, potentially seeing what those who did not get as much playing time can do. This will help Sanders develop a deeper understanding of what positions need to be addressed the most in the transfer portal.
While Sanders should earn another chance next season, there still must be improvement in 2026. How Lewis performs will be under a microscope, as that is who Sanders and the team have been developing all season.
Sanders will likely have to make tough decisions with the coaching staff as well, and how he does so will be crucial to watch for. He has already taken away play-calling from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, and how that position changes in 2026 could play a major role in the team's success.