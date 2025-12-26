Michael Irvin Raises Bold Question About Shilo Sanders

Former Corado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders has not yet established a career in the NFL, but he is growing his name through social media. Hall of Famer and former NFL star Michael Irvin recently highlighted Sanders as a person and hopes the former Colorado athlete gets another chance in the league.

Irvin and Colorado coach Deion Sanders are former teammates, part of the Super Bowl-winning Dallas Cowboys. With that, he has known the Colorado coach’s son for a long time and understands the kind of person he is.

“I see those clips with Shilo, Deion’s son, and I’m always sending them to Deion, laughing. Shilo is the funniest dude in the world,” Irvin said. “You can tell he’s a social media star. Anytime you see him on any of that stuff that Deion puts out, it’s always good stuff cause he’s just a good dude.”

“I like how he approaches, handles things. I hope he gets another opportunity,” Irvin added.

Shilo Sanders’ Journey With Colorado

Sanders played collegiate football for six years, his final two seasons being with the Colorado Buffaloes. He transferred in, joining his father and brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, in the attempt to turn the program around.

Before joining Colorado, Sanders spent two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, then two seasons with the Jackson State Tigers.

In his first season with the Buffaloes in 2023, Sanders played and started in 11 games, missing just one due to an injury. He became the ninth defensive back in Colorado history to lead the team in tackles with 70. He was also tied for No. 1 in the Pac-12 in solo tackles with 55.

In 2024, Sanders' final season with the Buffaloes, the Colorado safety played in 10 games, missing two after injuring his arm early in the season. Even with missing two games, and the majority of the matchup against Nebraska when he injured his arm, Sanders finished the season No. 3 in total tackles (67). He also had two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one sack, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.

Despite injuries, Sanders always worked his way back to the field and gave it his all for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Shilo Sanders’ Career After Colorado Buffaloes

After two seasons with Colorado, Sanders moved on to the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He spent the summer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being waived and was not signed to the team’s practice squad. Sanders had a workout with the San Francisco 49ers, but left unsigned.

Sanders has since continued to pursue a career on social media by live-streaming and posting content on his YouTube channel. He has found much success on social media, giving Colorado fans an inside look at the Sanders’ family, including posting about the family’s Christmas celebration.

With the offseason for football approaching, Sanders could be a player to watch to sign with a team and be given another chance, but his online presence could be a career of its own.

