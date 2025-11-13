Buffs Beat

Julian Lewis Releases Merchandise That Has Colorado Fans Excited

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis made his first start in week 11. As Colorado enters its second bye week, Lewis announced his own Merchandise line. Lewis's off-the-field news has Colorado Buffaloes fans excited, representing hope for the future.

Angela Miele

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis made his first collegiate start against the West Virginia Mountaineers. While the Buffaloes are heading into a bye week, Lewis is still boosting his career, making big moves off the field.

On Wednesday, Lewis announced on Instagram that he has officially released his own merchandise line. Colorado Buffaloes fans can visit Lewis's website to buy clothing items that range from shorts to sweatshirts.

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter NIL College Football Folsom Field Big 12 Sun Devils Mountaineers
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) watches on from the sidelines against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The merchandise Lewis is selling will give fans the chance to represent the Colorado Buffaloes and show their support for the true freshman quarterback. 

The announcement was met with excitement in the comments, filled with Buffaloes' fans. Lewis being able to sell his own merchandise and be met with positivity shows the Colorado fans' excitement for the young quarterback.

Lewis Continues To Make Business Moves

Lewis has made several Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals since playing high school football. He has made several deals since joining the Colorado Buffaloes, partnering with brands such as Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Gym Weed.

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter NIL College Football Folsom Field Big 12 Sun Devils Mountaineers
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even as just a true freshman with one start, Lewis’s NIL Valuation, per On3, is $1.1 million. As he continues to grow as an athlete and play more games with the Buffaloes, his valuation will likely only increase. 

Per On3, Lewis’ NIL Valuation ranks No. 87 in the NIL 100 and No. 54 in college football. The only player on Colorado with a higher valuation is sophomore offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, with $1.9 million.

MORE: Deion Sanders Confronts Colorado Team With Mix Of Honesty and Urgency

MORE: The Rough Truth About Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s NFL Starts

MORE: Colorado Teammates Share Honest Thoughts On Freshman Julian Lewis' First Start

Lewis Proves Potential In First Colorado Start

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter NIL College Football Folsom Field Big 12 Sun Devils Mountaineers
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

To start the season, quarterback Kaidon Salter was named the starter for the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado coach Deion Sanders felt Salter's experience was better for the program, but that never ruled out Lewis playing this season.

The Colorado Buffaloes hold just three wins, and ahead of the matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Sanders announced Lewis would be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Although the Buffaloes did not defeat West Virginia, Lewis’ performance provided hope for the program's future.

Lewis finished his first start, going 22-of-35 for 299 yards and two touchdowns. While he was sacked seven times, the freshman did well, utilizing his legs to avoid several other hits, extending plays at a high level.

While the Buffaloes are out of contention for a bowl game, one advantage of that is that there is less pressure on Lewis to perform this season. The young quarterback can take the time to earn valuable playing experience before leading Colorado to more next season.

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter NIL College Football Folsom Field Big 12 Sun Devils Mountaineers
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

"He was a little nervous early on until he got right, but he got out of the pocket, scrambled, did some good things with the ball, threw the ball away. That's some of the best things that he did, so the kid is going to be alright," Sanders said after the game. "But he is young. I think he did a phenomenal job for his first start, I really do.”

The Colorado Buffaloes have two games remaining this season, and Lewis will have the chance to continue to show his potential and look to lead the team to at least one more win.

Colorado’s next matchup will be against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Nov. 22. It will be the final home game of the season for the Buffaloes, but Lewis’s first start at Folsom Field.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football