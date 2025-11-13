Julian Lewis Releases Merchandise That Has Colorado Fans Excited
Colorado Buffaloes true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis made his first collegiate start against the West Virginia Mountaineers. While the Buffaloes are heading into a bye week, Lewis is still boosting his career, making big moves off the field.
On Wednesday, Lewis announced on Instagram that he has officially released his own merchandise line. Colorado Buffaloes fans can visit Lewis's website to buy clothing items that range from shorts to sweatshirts.
The merchandise Lewis is selling will give fans the chance to represent the Colorado Buffaloes and show their support for the true freshman quarterback.
The announcement was met with excitement in the comments, filled with Buffaloes' fans. Lewis being able to sell his own merchandise and be met with positivity shows the Colorado fans' excitement for the young quarterback.
Lewis Continues To Make Business Moves
Lewis has made several Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals since playing high school football. He has made several deals since joining the Colorado Buffaloes, partnering with brands such as Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Gym Weed.
Even as just a true freshman with one start, Lewis’s NIL Valuation, per On3, is $1.1 million. As he continues to grow as an athlete and play more games with the Buffaloes, his valuation will likely only increase.
Per On3, Lewis’ NIL Valuation ranks No. 87 in the NIL 100 and No. 54 in college football. The only player on Colorado with a higher valuation is sophomore offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, with $1.9 million.
Lewis Proves Potential In First Colorado Start
To start the season, quarterback Kaidon Salter was named the starter for the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado coach Deion Sanders felt Salter's experience was better for the program, but that never ruled out Lewis playing this season.
The Colorado Buffaloes hold just three wins, and ahead of the matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Sanders announced Lewis would be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Although the Buffaloes did not defeat West Virginia, Lewis’ performance provided hope for the program's future.
Lewis finished his first start, going 22-of-35 for 299 yards and two touchdowns. While he was sacked seven times, the freshman did well, utilizing his legs to avoid several other hits, extending plays at a high level.
While the Buffaloes are out of contention for a bowl game, one advantage of that is that there is less pressure on Lewis to perform this season. The young quarterback can take the time to earn valuable playing experience before leading Colorado to more next season.
"He was a little nervous early on until he got right, but he got out of the pocket, scrambled, did some good things with the ball, threw the ball away. That's some of the best things that he did, so the kid is going to be alright," Sanders said after the game. "But he is young. I think he did a phenomenal job for his first start, I really do.”
The Colorado Buffaloes have two games remaining this season, and Lewis will have the chance to continue to show his potential and look to lead the team to at least one more win.
Colorado’s next matchup will be against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Nov. 22. It will be the final home game of the season for the Buffaloes, but Lewis’s first start at Folsom Field.