Deion Sanders Strengthens Colorado Backfield With Latest Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason continues to pay off as the program revamps more than half of its roster. On Friday night, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff added another key piece to the running back room.

Three-star running back Cody Jordan committed to Colorado, choosing the Buffaloes over Maryland, Arkansas State, and Toledo.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion likely played a major role in the recruitment, given the impact his “Go-Go” offense has on the running back position. His system thrives on multiple backs contributing in both the running and passing game, making Jordan a perfect fit.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jordan becomes the fourth running back addition this offseason, joining three transfers brought in over the past few weeks. While he is likely to be redshirted initially, it’s clear that Sanders and Marion are building a room designed for both immediate depth and long-term success.

With Jordan in the mix, Colorado now boasts a running back room full of versatility and experience. Sanders and Marion are putting together a foundation that could drive the Buffaloes’ offense for years to come.

MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback

MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events

MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

The Reason Running Back Depth Became a Must For Deion Sanders

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff had no choice but to take a hard look at the running back room this offseason. It was a clear area of need—and one that often flies under the radar, given the lack of star power.

Colorado landed Sacramento State running backs Damian Henderson II and Jaqauil Smith, along with Alabama’s Richard Young in the transfer portal. These additions come after the departures of Micah Welch, Dallan Hayden, and Simeon Price, marking a major shakeup in the backfield.

Even though some of the additions might not grab headlines, addressing the running back position was critical.

The Buffaloes were in the mix for former Texas five-star CJ Baxter and even brought him in for a visit, but the recruitment never materialized as he committed to Kentucky. Regardless, the moves Colorado did make show a clear plan to rebuild and strengthen the backfield.

With a mix of transfers and new talent, Sanders is creating the depth and versatility the Buffaloes will need to keep their offense competitive.

What Does Cody Jordan Bring To The Buffaloes Offense?

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders is not only adding a talented three-star running back, but Jordan is also a two-sport athlete. He did play some basketball at Woodlands High School in Texas, but it appears his focus is now fully on football.

Jordan ran for 587 career yards and 11 touchdowns, wrapping up his prep career with 5.8 yards per carry. He enters a Buffaloes running back room that is solid, after an offseason total revamp.

With his chances of having an immediate impact being slim, he will likely redshirt this season as he adjusts to Marion's new offense in Boulder. Yet, even as a developmental project, he brings speed, agility, and athleticism that add a new dynamic to Colorado's backfield.

His strong work ethic and quick learning ability make him a player of interest as he develops in the program.

Jordan can help in both the run and pass game and will give Sanders and Marion even more options on offense. That's what makes him such a versatile weapon, who, over time, the Buffaloes are able to build their offense around.