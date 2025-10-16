Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Climb In New Big 12 Power Rankings

After a much-needed upset win before their bye week, the Colorado Buffaloes climbed several spots up our latest Big 12 power rankings. With highly anticipated clashes in Provo and Tempe set for this weekend, who's on top and who dropped?

Harrison Simeon

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field.
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In another firework-filled week of Big 12 football, the Colorado Buffaloes found a spark.

Coach Deion Sanders' group upset the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, seemingly the conference's best team just two weeks ago. Now, it gets a bye to relax, recoup and prepare for the Utah Utes.

Those Utes have a major test before that, looking to enact revenge in the "Holy War" against the unbeaten BYU Cougars. The now No. 7-ranked Texas Tech Raiders have another tough clash ahead, traveling to Tempe for a resilient pack of Arizona State Sun Devils.

Who rose and fell in our latest Big 12 power rankings?

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State interim defensive coordinator Clint Bowen during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (O
Oklahoma State interim defensive coordinator Clint Bowen during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Houston won 39-17. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 1-5 (0-3 Big 12)

They may never win again. Houston flattened Oklahoma State in front of a mostly shirtless home crowd. The Cowboys converted wide receiver Sam Jackson V to quarterback in another dismal defeat.

15. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 2-4 (0-3 Big 12)

To their credit, the Mountaineers' Backyard Brawl win over Pittsburgh looks better after the Panthers beat No. 25 Florida State on Saturday. But even after a bye week, don't expect many more victories on WVU's schedule.

14. UCF Knights

Record: 3-3 (0-3 Big 12)

UCF hasn't been stomped yet, which is a sign of growth for newly re-hired coach Scott Frost's program. However, the Knights still have a long way to go until Big 12 relevance knocks at their door.

13. Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboy
Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 5-1 (2-1 Big 12)

Houston's record is impressive, but about as misleading as one can get after a win in Stillwater. Quarterback Connor Weigman was back at the saddle as the Cougs smoked Oklahoma State.

12. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 4-3 (2-2 Big 12)

Kansas failed to stay a giant in Lubbock, falling to a top-10 team in Texas Tech. An in-state rival in Kansas State lies next after a bye week.

11. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 4-2 (1-2 Big 12)

The Wildcats continue to be so close, yet simultaneously so far. Both of their conference losses have come to two of the best in Iowa State and now BYU, however.

10. Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State C
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Record: 3-4 (1-3 Big 12)

Colorado snapped a three-game Big 12 losing streak at home against Iowa State, a more impressive victory than any aforementioned team. Fans flocked Folsom Field as the Buffs springboard into a bye.

9. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 4-2 (1-2 Big 12)

The conference's largest dropoff after this past weekend, TCU ran into trouble against Kansas State. Coach Sonny Dykes' Horned Frogs hope to reverse course at home against Baylor in an in-state showdown.

8. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 3-4 (2-2 Big 12)

All of K-State's losses have been by one possession, so a crunch-time push is needed to reach conference prominence again. The Wildcats executed well against TCU and have found their footing.

7. Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell during the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell during the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Record: 5-2 (2-2 Big 12)

After dominating their first two conference games, the Cyclones look off. Injuries have plagued coach Matt Campbell's group, but it'll get a bye before turning its attention to BYU in Ames.

6. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 5-1 (3-0 Big 12)

Cincinnati just keeps putting it together. The now No. 24-ranked Bearcats get one more gimme against Oklahoma State before tough tests in Baylor and Utah.

5. Baylor Bears

Record: 4-2 (2-1 Big 12)

Baylor gets a nice boost over its bye week thanks to the losses of surrounding teams. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson leads the Bears into Fort Worth this Saturday in what looks to be a classic Big 12 barnburner against TCU.

4. BYU Cougars

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates a win against the Arizona Wildcats after overtime with his team and
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates a win against the Arizona Wildcats after overtime with his team and the crowd at Arizona Stadium. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Record: 6-0 (3-0 Big 12)

These Cougs have earned their respect. This team wins at all costs. While it took a thrilling overtime period, BYU triumphed over the Wildcats in Tucson this past Saturday to remain unbeaten.

3. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 4-2 (2-1 Big 12)

With quarterback Sam Leavitt injured, Arizona State couldn't generate a lick of offense in Salt Lake. The Devils' defensive absence was more concerning, giving up 42 to Utah. But if Leavitt returns, they'll give No. 7 Texas Tech a fair fight.

2. Utah Utes

Record: 5-1 (2-1 Big 12)

Utah took swift advantage of a Leavitt-less Sun Devil squad. The Utes rode 276 rushing yards to re-enter the AP poll at No. 23 and travel to Provo this weekend for what looks to be a Holy War for the ages.

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech mascot gestures to the crowd before a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Jones AT&am
The Texas Tech mascot gestures to the crowd before a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 6-0 (3-0 Big 12)

Oil money is making College Football Playoff-caliber money for the Red Raiders. Up to No. 7 in the latest AP poll, Texas Tech trounced Kansas at home and is headed into a tough bout against ASU with a +73 conference point differential.

