Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Addresses Jordan Seaton, Simeon Price Injuries
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders spoke to the media on Tuesday, Sept. 23, as his team is preparing to face the No. 25 BYU Cougars on Saturday. Leading up to the matchup, "Coach Prime" gave an injury update on key Buffaloes like offensive linemen Jordan Seaton and Zylon Crisler as well as running backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price.
Deion Sanders Gives Injury Update
"Well, well, well, well, you know I cry to you I lie to you. We're expecting (Jordan) Seaton and Zy (Crisler) to play. Other guys, we don't know. DT (DeKalon Taylor) and Simeon (Price) and we we don't know," said Sanders.
While the status of Taylor and Price remains relatively unclear, Sanders did have another optimistic update for Buffs fans, revealing that Colorado defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain could make his return against BYU.
"We're hoping to get back (Brandon Davis-)Swain as well," said Sanders.
Swain missed the Buffaloes' week 3 matchup against Wyoming after logging five total tackles and 0.5 sacks against Houston.
However, "Coach Prime" was not so positive when talking about the running back room as both Price and Taylor are dealing with injuries.
"We've made adjustments in the running back room as well," said Sanders.
What will Colorado's rushing attack look like against BYU should both Taylor and Price be unavailable for the Buffaloes offense?
The Buffaloes and the Cougars will post their first official availability reports on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at approximately 8 p.m. MT. There will be two more reports posted before Saturday when both teams will have to officially declare players either "Out" or "Available."
What Deion Sanders Said After Beating Wyoming
In his initial thoughts after beating Wyoming, Sanders painted a hopeful picture surrounding Colorado's injuries in his postgame press conference.
"Jordan Seaton, Simeon Price, and DeKalon Taylor, they're cool. They're good. We shouldn't lose anyone for a couple of weeks. But they went out to take care of themselves, and we're praying they're going to be okay.
While "Coach Prime" was right about Seaton returning to the field quickly, it appears as though Price and Taylor need more time before a final decision is made on their status.
Heading into week 3 against Houston, a number of key Buffaloes like wide receiver Omarion Miller and Price were listed as "Questionable" and "Probable" during the week, but both were available during the game and made impact plays for Colorado's offense.
Colorado vs. BYU
The BYU Cougars are entering the game against Colorado as 6.5-point favorites, per DraftKings.
Can the Buffaloes pull off the upset? After shuffling through quarterbacks, Sanders and his coaching staff have landed on transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter to lead the offense. While Colorado will most likely be able to score on Saturday, the bigger concern is the Buffaloes' defense.
Will Colorado be able to contain BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier and his dual-threat abilities? The Buffaloes struggled against a running quarterback in Georgia Tech's Haynes King, and the Cougars game plan could feature a number of designed runs for Bachmeier.
