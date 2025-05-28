Colorado Buffaloes Corner DJ McKinney In Running For Award Travis Hunter Won Last Year
On Wednesday, Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney was named to the 42-member watch list for the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy, an annual award given to college football's top defensive player who also exhibits great character off the field.
McKinney has an opportunity to give Colorado back-to-back winners as cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter became the first-ever Buff to win the prestigious award last year. Named in honor of College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, past winners include Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (2021), Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o (2012), Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly (2011) and Wisconsin defensive end J.J. Watt (2010).
Hunter became one of the most decorated individual players in college football history last year, winning the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, Bednarik Award, Biletnikoff Award and Paul Hornung Award along with the Lott IMPACT Trophy. His dominant two-way campaign helped him become the No. 2 overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in last month's NFL Draft.
While playing alongside Hunter in Colorado's secondary last year, McKinney recorded 62 total tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and three TFLs. The former Oklahoma State transfer is expected to assume Colorado's top cornerback role next season and is even drawing NFL Draft buzz.
"One of the biggest things I learned about myself is I got to always stay on myself more," McKinney said, reflecting on his first season in Boulder. "I'm my biggest (critic). I want to make sure I keep stacking each day getting better and everything. Another thing is don't get too high on the highs and don't get too low on the lows. I got to keep a constant mindset, a pro mindset really every day."
McKinney added that he drew motivation from watching Hunter become one of the greatest cornerbacks in college football history.
"I'm putting work in the weight room more, trying to get my body right and developed more. I'm putting more time in the film room because I've seen it happen. I watched Travis do it," McKinney said "It was inspirational seeing him do it, knowing I could potentially bring a trophy home myself — the Jim Thorpe Award or any award I could chase after."
Now in the NFL, Hunter's character and athletic abilities continue to impress.
"He is a supreme athlete with amazing body control," Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli said on his EVPodcast. "But I think my favorite thing that I've seen, and we believed this when we drafted him, is the type of human being he is, the competitive nature, the desire to be great as an individual, the good teammate."
Three other Big 12 Conference players were named to the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list: Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey, Arizona linebacker Taye Brown and Cincinnati defensive tackle Dontay Corleone.