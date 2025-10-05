Analyzing Colorado's Promising Performance Defense in Loss to TCU
The Colorado Buffaloes fell to 2-4 on Saturday night, losing 35-21 to TCU. It wasn’t the result coach Deion Sanders and the program wanted, but there were encouraging signs to take away from the performance.
The offense had a few bright moments and the defense made enough stops to keep the game closer than expected. Still, a few mistakes at the wrong time killed the Buffaloes' momentum.
“I’m truly disappointed,” Sanders said. “It’s one thing to lose, it’s another thing to feel like you beat yourselves. For some strange reasons, we’re not preparing these young men to get over that hump.”
TCU came in with a strong offense, averaging nearly 40 points and 430 yards per game. They’re also top ten in third-down conversions, led by quarterback Josh Hoover. It was always going to be a tough matchup.
The fourth quarter got away from Colorado—they gave up 21 points—but the first three quarters were solid. Just 14 points allowed in that span is something the team can hang their hat on.
“Defense played their butts off,” Sanders said. “I gotta do better. I gotta make quicker decisions.”
The rest of the season won’t be easy. However, the Buffaloes showed they can hang with good teams when they clean up their act. If they can limit mistakes and build on these moments, there’s still reason for hope.
Colorado’s Defense Shows Glimpses of Promise Against TCU
Before Saturday night, the Buffaloes’ defense had been struggling, which was clear in their 2-4 start. Stopping the run, stopping the pass, and finding a way to slow down opponents have been constant problems.
The numbers back it up. By stop rate—a stat that measures how often a defense forces a punt, turnover, or turnover on downs—Colorado ranked 94th in the country.
Opponents were moving the ball easily and finishing drives, with the Buffaloes giving up 2.28 points per drive while producing a stop rate of just 56 percent.
That inconsistency has left the defense on the field too long and put even more pressure on an already shaky offense.
Saturday night was different.
The Horned Frogs struggled to move the ball for most of the game, only really threatening in the fourth quarter. The improvement was evident.
Colorado’s defense made the stops when needed, kept TCU from running away early and showed what this unit can look like when things click.
If the Buffaloes can carry that effort forward and clean up the mistakes late in games, there’s reason to believe this defense could turn the season around.
Is There Still Time To Save the Colorado Buffaloes’ Season?
After starting 2-4, it’s easy to think there’s not much hope left for Colorado this season, especially when it comes to competing in the Big 12 or making a run at the title game.
At some point, the Buffaloes have to figure out how to finish. The schedule isn’t getting any easier, and that starts with the defense tightening up.
There’s time to flip the script. Colorado has shown it can compete with strong teams. They just haven’t found a way to close out when it counts most.
“We gotta finish,” Safety Tawfiq Byard said. “It’s the same stuff every week. At this time, players start to think about other things. It’s on us as leaders.”
There’s no instant fix, but the effort and talent are there. If Colorado can clean up the small mistakes and bring the same energy they had against TCU, they’ll give themselves a real shot to turn things around.
The season’s not over yet—it’s just waiting for the Buffaloes to finally finish what they started.