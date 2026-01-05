Colorado Buffaloes Boost Defensive Line With Talented Transfer Portal Commit
Another accomplished defensive lineman is joining the Colorado Buffaloes via the college football transfer portal.
Former Appalachian State standout Dylan Manuel announced his commitment to Colorado via Instagram Live on Saturday evening, becoming the eighth transfer to join the Buffs since Saturday. With the Mountaineers this past season, Manuel totaled 37 tackles, including seven for a loss, three sacks and an interception.
Before spending one season at Appalachian State, Manuel was a second-team Freshman All-American (per Phil Steele) at Charleston Southern in 2024. There, he recorded 15 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.
Manuel's commitment continues the trend of Colorado prioritizing proven lower-level Division I talent over players who sat the bench at high-level Power Four programs. None of the Buffs' eight current transfer commits spent last season at the Power Four level.
Projecting Dylan Manuel's Role At Colorado
Colorado's defensive line/EDGE room has received plenty of love this weekend after losing 10 to the transfer portal. Along with Manuel, the Buffs have also added Yamil Talib (Charlotte), Balansama Kamara (Albany) and Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth).
Because the room is far from complete, it's difficult to predict Manuel's role in Boulder. Still, his experience and proven production make him a candidate to see significant playing time next season.
Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Commits
Following Manuel's announcement, the Buffs now own eight transfer portal commitments, including four on the defensive line. Two running backs from Sacramento State and two wide receivers have also landed in Boulder.
- Wide Receiver Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio)
- Running Back Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State)
- EDGE Yamil Talib (Charlotte)
- EDGE Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)
- Running Back Jaquail Smith (Sacramento State)
- Wide Receiver Danny Scudero (San Jose State)
- EDGE Balansama Kamara (Albany)
- Defensive Lineman Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)
"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front," Sanders said this past season. "A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball... We've got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we're gonna get there."
