Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Lineman Thriving After Body Transformation: 'Watch Out'

After losing a considerable amount of weight over the summer, Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Anquin Barnes Jr. is thriving in fall camp, according to position coach Domata Peko. The former Alabama transfer appears headed toward a huge 2025 season.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. (92) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. (92) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — With help from new Colorado Buffaloes strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey, defensive lineman Anquin Barnes Jr. arrived at fall camp looking like a completely different player.

Defensive line coach Domata Peko revealed Tuesday that Barnes lost about 30 pounds, dropping from 340 to around 310. His slimmer physique is allowing for better lateral movement and better overall play early in fall camp.

"I've got to give a big shout out to 'Big Quinn,'" Barnes said. "When I first got here (in February), he was like 340-345 (pounds). When he checked into camp, he came in at 308-310. He lost a lot of weight, man, because I felt like he was a little bit sluggish last year and couldn't really run sideline to sideline like we like our D-line to do."

Anquin Barnes Jr. Primed For True Breakout Season

Colorado Buffaloes Anquin Barnes Body Transformation Domata Peko Weight Amari McNeill Deion Sanders Fall Camp Big 12 Football
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas running back Sevion Morrison (28) breaks through the tackle of Colorado defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. (92) during the 1st quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Despite his "sluggish" movements, Barnes still enjoyed a decent 2024 season with the Buffs. The former Alabama Crimson Tide transfer played in every game but one, recording a career-high 13 total tackles, one interception, one pass breakup and half a TFL. However, if he can maintain his improved physique and stay healthy, Barnes could enjoy an even better 2025.

"He's opened up a lot of eyes," Peko said. "He's been running to the ball, he's been doing everything we ask. Watch out for Barnes this year. He's gonna put on a show for you guys."

Barnes saw limited action during his three seasons at Alabama, playing in only two games as a redshirt sophomore in 2023. Former Crimston Tide coach Nick Saban initially recruited Barnes as a four-star prospect from Montgomery, Alabama.

MORE: Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Competition: Front Runner Revealed By Insider


MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Updated Cleveland Browns Training Camp Stats: Top Quarterback?

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Gunning For Touted 4-Star Running Back Recruit

MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes Players, Coaches Are Saying About 17-Year-Old Quarterback Julian Lewis

Domata Peko Optimistic About Colorado's Defensive Line

Colorado Buffaloes Anquin Barnes Body Transformation Domata Peko Weight Amari McNeill Deion Sanders Fall Camp Big 12 Football
Jul 31, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) talks to assistant coach Domata Peko during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Peko, a former NFL defensive lineman who spent the bulk of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, joined coach Deion Sanders' staff in February and has so far enjoyed his early days mentoring Colorado's defensive front. Through about one week of fall camp, Peko is particularly pleased with his group's work in the run department.

"I feel like the big guys are doing their job for the most part," Peko said. "In camp, it's going to be a tough grind. But for the first week, I feel like we've been doing a good job building a run wall and all of us playing with a good pad level. I'm really excited about our run defense this year."

Along with Barnes, Peko is expecting big things from fellow returners Amari McNeill and Taurean Carter II, who's now healthy after missing most of last season with an injury. Newcomers include transfers Jehiem Oatis (Alabama), Tavian Coleman (Texas State), Gavriel Lightfoot (Fresno State) and incoming freshman Christian Hudson.

Colorado's defensive line will face a difficult Week 1 test when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets visit Folsom Field on Aug. 29.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football