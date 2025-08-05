Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Lineman Thriving After Body Transformation: 'Watch Out'
BOULDER — With help from new Colorado Buffaloes strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey, defensive lineman Anquin Barnes Jr. arrived at fall camp looking like a completely different player.
Defensive line coach Domata Peko revealed Tuesday that Barnes lost about 30 pounds, dropping from 340 to around 310. His slimmer physique is allowing for better lateral movement and better overall play early in fall camp.
"I've got to give a big shout out to 'Big Quinn,'" Barnes said. "When I first got here (in February), he was like 340-345 (pounds). When he checked into camp, he came in at 308-310. He lost a lot of weight, man, because I felt like he was a little bit sluggish last year and couldn't really run sideline to sideline like we like our D-line to do."
Anquin Barnes Jr. Primed For True Breakout Season
Despite his "sluggish" movements, Barnes still enjoyed a decent 2024 season with the Buffs. The former Alabama Crimson Tide transfer played in every game but one, recording a career-high 13 total tackles, one interception, one pass breakup and half a TFL. However, if he can maintain his improved physique and stay healthy, Barnes could enjoy an even better 2025.
"He's opened up a lot of eyes," Peko said. "He's been running to the ball, he's been doing everything we ask. Watch out for Barnes this year. He's gonna put on a show for you guys."
Barnes saw limited action during his three seasons at Alabama, playing in only two games as a redshirt sophomore in 2023. Former Crimston Tide coach Nick Saban initially recruited Barnes as a four-star prospect from Montgomery, Alabama.
Domata Peko Optimistic About Colorado's Defensive Line
Peko, a former NFL defensive lineman who spent the bulk of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, joined coach Deion Sanders' staff in February and has so far enjoyed his early days mentoring Colorado's defensive front. Through about one week of fall camp, Peko is particularly pleased with his group's work in the run department.
"I feel like the big guys are doing their job for the most part," Peko said. "In camp, it's going to be a tough grind. But for the first week, I feel like we've been doing a good job building a run wall and all of us playing with a good pad level. I'm really excited about our run defense this year."
Along with Barnes, Peko is expecting big things from fellow returners Amari McNeill and Taurean Carter II, who's now healthy after missing most of last season with an injury. Newcomers include transfers Jehiem Oatis (Alabama), Tavian Coleman (Texas State), Gavriel Lightfoot (Fresno State) and incoming freshman Christian Hudson.
Colorado's defensive line will face a difficult Week 1 test when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets visit Folsom Field on Aug. 29.