Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats Kickoff Time Update
The Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats are scheduled to kickoff on Nov. 1, but the game time won't be announced until Sunday. On Monday, the Big 12 announced that Arizona vs. Colorado is one of six conference games on a "six-day hold."
Through the first nine weeks of the season, Colorado has had every game broadcast nationally on either ESPN or Fox as the "Coach Prime" effect is in full force. The popularity of Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes is evident, but will the trend continue with Colorado's game against Arizona? Perhaps more importantly, will the Buffaloes avoid another late-night kickoff out of Folsom Field?
The matchup with Arizona will be Colorado's second-to-last home game before the Buffaloes have their Senior Night against Arizona State on Nov. 22.
Deion Sanders on Late Kickoffs
The Arizona game is not yet officially scheduled, but the former Pac-12 teams could be playing after dark. Three of Colorado's home games in 2025 have kicked off at 8:15 p.m. MT.
Back in 2023 after Colorado faced Stanford on a Friday night, Sanders revealed his opinions on late-knight kickoffs.
"Who makes these 8 o'clock games? Dumbest thing ever. Stupidest thing ever invented in life. Who wants to stay up until 8 o'clock for a darn game? What about the East Coast -- do they even care about ratings? Is anyone watching it? What are we supposed to do with the kids all day until 8 o'clock? What are we supposed to do in the hotel?" said Sanders on an episode of Buffs PrimeTime with Mark Johnson.
Arizona vs. Colorado Early Preview
Up first for Colorado is a road trip to Utah, but what's in store for the Buffaloes after facing the Utes?
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita leads a prolific offense for the Wildcats as his experience keeps them in games. Despite a 4-3 record, Fifita has thrown 1,829 yards and 17 touchdowns while completing 66 percent of his passes.
In week 8, the Wildcats lost at Houston 31-28 on a last-second field goal, proving that Arizona can win on the road. Can Colorado take care of business at Folsom Field against an old Pac-12 opponent?
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter has seemingly found his groove with the Buffaloes as sophomore wide receiver Joseph Williams is having a breakout season.
"Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes are currently 3-4 with only five games remaining. Facing an uphill climb to become bowl eligible, Colorado is a 14.5-point underdog against the Utah Utes.
