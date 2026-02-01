A Breakout Season for Julian Lewis Could Rewrite Everything at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been defined by coach Deion Sanders and his staff surrounding redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis with as much talent as possible. This season will be a major test for Lewis, giving fans a first real glimpse of his development.

A five-star recruit, Lewis faces plenty of pressure—not just to grow as a passer, but to help the Buffaloes improve on last year’s three-win season. How Lewis performs this season will say a lot about the program’s direction under Sanders.

Lewis isn’t expected to carry the team alone, but he will need to show he’s the quarterback Colorado can build around. Another tough season could put the spotlight on 2027 as Sanders might start looking for a “win-now” solution.

Despite limited playing time last year, Lewis showed flashes of comfort and playmaking ability. He’s the most exciting recruit the program has seen since both Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter arrived in Boulder.

This season, expectations will focus on his growth as a decision-maker and consistency as a passer. How Lewis handles that pressure could shape both the Buffaloes’ trajectory and his future as the program's face.

Predicting What a Breakout Season for Julian Lewis Could Look Like

The Buffaloes and Sanders enter next season under plenty of pressure, and it all starts with Lewis and his development. Defining a successful season for him comes down to both wins and big numbers on the stat sheet.

At a minimum, the Buffaloes should aim for five or six wins wins with Lewis under center. He’s expected to surpass 3,500 total yards, throw around 25 touchdowns, and add roughly 300 rushing yards with a few more scores.

Those stats and win totals would mark an ideal first season for Lewis as Colorado’s starter.

The offense got a boost this offseason with the additions of Texas wideout DeAndre Moore Jr. and San Jose State slot receiver Danny Scudero. Those two big-time weapons should give Lewis the kind of support that can help him take a huge step forward.

If he hits these benchmarks, it would signal real progress for both Lewis and the program. A breakout season wouldn’t just lift Colorado’s win total, but it could also cement Lewis as the quarterback the Buffaloes can build around for years to come.

How Deion Sanders’ Quarterback Room Gives Julian Lewis the Best Chance for Success

Sanders and his staff have built a quarterback room to give Lewis the best chance to succeed. With experienced backup Utah transfer Isaac Wilson by his side, he can focus on development without worrying about a starting-job battle.

Last season, Lewis saw limited action as Sanders constantly rotated Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub. This year, with a clear starter established, Lewis can focus on leading the team while knowing reliable backups are ready if called upon.

Wilson brings experience as both a starter and backup with the Utes, providing Lewis with the proper guidance and a safety net. It also adds much-needed depth and readiness, ensuring he has the support to focus fully on his development.

This structure allows Lewis to concentrate on refining his decision-making, improving his mechanics, and leading the team. With a quarterback room built around his development, he’s positioned to take a big step forward next season.