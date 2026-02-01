Why Colorado's Incoming Transfer Portal Class Is Better Than Last Year's

Outside of a few impact players, the Colorado Buffaloes largely missed on last year's incoming transfer portal class.

The group, which was meant to help offset the losses of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and others, lacked leadership and ultimately struggled to produce wins. Coach Deion Sanders admitted the shortcoming late last season, but the work has been put in to ensure last year's mistakes don't repeat themselves.

In the month of January alone, Colorado added 42 incoming transfers from a mix of FCS, Group of Five and Power Four schools. Most importantly, the class features a healthy number of players who were successful both on the field and as leaders with their prior teams.

While appearing on the "DNVR Buffs Podcast" earlier this week, Colorado insider Phillip Dukes shared his take on why this year's transfer portal class feels different.

"Last year, it was more so about what you got. Oh, I got this guy, the 6-(foot)-4. I got this guy, he was a five-star," Dukes said. "This time it's more of who you got. Oh, he was a captain previously. When you talk to people at that school, they say he was a first-in, first-out type of guy."

New Buffs who've been praised for their leadership include safety Randon Fontenette (Vanderbilt), linebacker Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green) and others who were captains at their prior schools.

Dukes then compared Colorado's enhanced recruiting approach to an old roster-building tactic used by the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

"There was a time in Atlanta where the Falcons wouldn't draft a certain type of player if they didn't have a certain type of resume, and they called it the 'Falcon Filter.' Because previously, you had the stuff with Mike Vick going on and all this other stuff," Dukes said. "There's kind of like a Buff filter right now. 'Hey look, how much do you like ball?' is the question when they're calling a recruit."

Coach Prime Taking Hands-On Approach

After spending last summer in Texas recovering from bladder cancer, Sanders has taken a more hands-on approach with Colorado's recruiting efforts this offseason. "Coach Prime" told Thee Pregame show that he's vetting every transfer on the Buffs' radar with hopes of finding players who better fit his program's goals.

Evaluating transfers isn't an easy endeavor with how quickly rosters change each year, but Colorado has seemingly settled on a better formula after learning from last year's shortcomings.

Other key incoming transfers to know include wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas) and Danny Scudero (San Jose State), defensive lineman Ezra Christensen, offensive tackle Bo Hughley (Georgia), cornerback Justin Eaglin (James Madison) and running back Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State).

For a complete look at Colorado's latest transfer portal class, check outColorado Buffaloes on SI's transfer portal tracker.