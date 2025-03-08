Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Dark Horse To Win National Championship In 2025?
The Colorado Buffaloes ended the 2024 season with a 9-4 record, going 7-2 in the Big 12. With quarterback Shedeur Sanders and versatile wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter leaving for the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buffaloes are not being talked about as highly. Still, the Colorado Buffaloes are a dark horse entering the 2025 season.
While the Buffaloes may be losing talented players, they still have Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Sanders has helped bring a winning record to two programs in four years. After two years with Jackson State, Sanders moved to Colorado and brought them from a one-win team to a four-win team to a winning record of 9-4 in 2024.
Sanders will still be with Colorado and one of the best 2025 recruiting classes in the Big 12. While the Buffaloes have the No. 35 recruiting class in the nation, they have the No. 2 class in the Big 12, per the On3 Rankings. The only school with a better ranking is the TCU Horned Frogs.
One of the most notable incoming recruits is four-star quarterback Julian Lewis. Sanders and the Buffaloes pushed to flip Lewis from his previous commitment to the USC Trojans. Lewis was named the National High School Quarterback of the Year. Sanders was a big reason for Lewis to flip to Colorado.
“Coach Prime has always said the best man is going to play. That’s really what I wanted, was to be able to compete. . . . I don’t have much fun sitting on the bench, so I want to come to where I have a chance to play,” Lewis said after his commitment to Colorado on the Pat McAfee Show.
With Lewis as well as transfer portal quarterback Kaidon Salter, the Buffaloes can be a sneaky team. Colorado is also bringing in a key offensive lineman, Carde Smith, through the class of 2025. The Buffaloes allowed 43 total sacks in 2024, something that must be fixed if Colorado wants a run in the College Football Playoff.
Colorado has brought in 17 incoming transfers through the portal. Colorado has the No. 26 transfer portal ranking in the nation, per 247Sports. They rank No. 3 in the Big 12. The top-ranked incoming player is four-star defensive lineman Jehiem Otis.
“To many of the Portal Young Men that’s looking & searching for the right situation,” Sanders posted on X. “You’re gonna get vetted thoroughly by us and then I pray u know the difference of being offered a bag & being offered a BLESSING.”
Colorado will also have key players returning to the team, including offensive linemen Cash Cleveland and Jordan Seaton. Cleveland only allowed one sack, one quarterback hit, and two hurries as a freshman. Seaton came in as a five-star recruit, earning All-American Offensive Tackle by On3, 247Sports, and Pro Football Focus.
With Hunter and Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. heading to the draft, some younger players will have to step up. The Buffaloes will look to incoming sophomore wide receivers Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller. Colorado already had strong returning players and added support wherever they could.
Between key players returning, a strong winter transfer portal showing, and some of the top recruits from the class of 2025 coming in, the Colorado Buffaloes should not be counted out in 2025. The Buffaloes have a roster that can compete in the Big 12.