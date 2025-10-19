Why Colorado's Deion Sanders is Already Linked to Florida Gators Job Opening
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders came into the bye week with momentum after beating Iowa State, but the coaching carousel is in full swing which means "Coach Prime" has already been linked to a big-time job.
Sunday afternoon, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky included Sanders in in a social media post with a list of candidates to watch for the Florida head coaching opening. Florida officially fired Billy Napier on Sunday, and Orlovsky didn't miss a beat to begin naming names to take his place.
Orlovsky also mentioned South Florida’s Alex Golesh, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, and Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin. That’s some strong company for Sanders to be mentioned alongside — and it speaks to how much national respect he’s earned in a short time at Colorado.
It's hard to say if Sanders would have any genuine interest in the Gators' opening. He's consistently mentioned in various coaching searches, even being linked to the Dallas Cowboys' opening after the 2024 season.
Whether he's really on the move or not, one thing is for sure: Sanders' name is currency, and it's not going away anytime soon. It's worth noting that "Coach Prime" signed a five-year contract extension before the 2025 season to keep him in Boulder.
Is Deion Sanders a Serious Candidate for the Florida Job?
With Sanders having roots in the Florida area from his days as a player at Florida State, it's no surprise to think about whether or not he'd be interested in the job. If the Seminoles' job is open after another poor season for Mike Norvell, it could add another level of debate — and keep the rumors smoldering a little longer.
Sanders appears relaxed and content in Boulder, but if the Gators do call, it makes sense that there would be interest. The Buffaloes are still far from being title contenders within the Big 12, while Florida has first-level resources, a good location, and a deep recruiting base in the SEC.
The program also has plenty of potential, including at least two more seasons of DJ Lagway at quarterback, giving it stability at the most critical position. It’s a strong sales pitch, even if the SEC is a rugged mountain to climb.
Sanders has accomplished a lot with very little during his time with the Buffaloes.
It’s clear he’s viewed as a legitimate candidate — but ultimately, it may come down to whether Sanders believes he can finish what he started in Boulder or chase a new challenge in Gainesville.
Why Deion Sanders Will Stay In Boulder Instead Of Looking Elsewhere
The Florida job might look like a golden opportunity from the outside, but it doesn’t necessarily make sense for Sanders.
The pressure would be immense, and the SEC is only getting tougher with programs like Texas, Texas A&M, Missouri, Ole Miss, and even Vanderbilt showing signs of growth. If Sanders walked away from Colorado, there’s no guarantee the grass would be any greener on the other side.
Colorado still has room to grow and compete — and that’s something Sanders has been building since the day he arrived.
Can the same be said of Florida in an overloaded SEC? That's the real question he'd have to respond to if he genuinely did give serious thought to leaving Boulder. Success in this conference is far from a guarantee, and this year has proven just how ferocious the competition is.
Many coaches, like Napier, have had a hard time keeping their heads above water under the constant stress of the SEC, with never-ending expectations. That is not necessarily Sanders' problem with the Buffaloes.
He does things his own way in Boulder. As long as the Buffaloes continue to compete, he has the time and space to shape the program in his own image.
There’s plenty to be excited about.
Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis is waiting in the wings, and future first-round pick Jordan Seaton is already anchoring the offensive line. Sanders has real pieces to build around — and real momentum.
Staying in Colorado gives him stability, control, and the chance to build something lasting without the chaos that comes with the SEC spotlight. Sometimes the smartest move isn’t chasing the flashier job.
It’s finishing what you started and proving you can turn a program into a contender on your own terms.