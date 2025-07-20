Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders' NIL Idea Receives Blunt Response From Urban Meyer

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders argued at the Big 12 media day that there should be a salary cap for NIL, similar to the NFL. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer gave Sanders a blunt response on whether a cap is realistic in college football.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Urban Meyer looks on during the second half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is known to be outspoken on issues. At the Big 12 media day, Sanders made his view on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals clear. It is no secret that programs that can spend more will often earn more high profile players, but Sanders argues there should be a limit. 

While speaking at the Big 12 media day in Texas, Sanders argued that there should be a salary cap for players. This has since earned a response from many, including former Ohio State Buckeyes coach and current Fox Sports analyst, Urban Meyer.

Urban Meyer’s Response

With the House vs. NCAA settlement, schools can share up to $20.5 million with their athletes directly, but there is no limit on what they can earn through a third party. During an episode of The Triple Option, Meyer responded to Sanders’ comments about wanting a cap. While Meyer understands why Sanders wants a fairer system, he does not see that realistically being an option.

“I could care less. I mean, this is, I think, the 780th time we’ve talked about this, but it will never happen,” Meyer said. “It will never happen because Colorado is not the same as Ohio State and Alabama and big market cities that have alumni that are willing to do that.”

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leaves the stage after speaking with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

“In a perfect world, you’d like it to be like the NFL, but it’s not. It’s like Major League Baseball. And we said this over and over again, you’ve got the starting left side for the Dodgers making more than most major league teams. That’s going to happen.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the highest payroll in the MLB, which has helped them win the World Series, and why they are once again contenders. College football programs such as Ohio State, Alabama are consistently high-earning schools, which will help them with recruiting. As the programs continue to recruit well, they are consistent College Football Playoff contenders.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders Salary Cap Argument

Sanders referenced the Ohio State Buckeyes, the reigning National Championship winners, in his argument as to why he believes there should be a cap on how much athletes can earn.

“You talk about equality,” Sanders said. “All you have to do is look at the playoffs and see what those teams spent, and you understand darn near why they’re in the playoffs. It’s kind of hard to compete with somebody who’s giving $25, $30 million to a darn freshman class.”

Sanders also threw shade at Texas Tech for being big spenders during the Big 12 media day, jokingly asking Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire to share some money so the Buffaloes could also sign some top players.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Colorado’s football program is not at the point where boosters can donate what other programs are receiving. Sanders is helping turn the program around, and potentially one day the school can receive higher donations, but it will take time.

The Colorado recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 68 in the nation and No. 16 in the Big 12. While the school is picking up the pace, having received nine commits, the program is behind other schools in recruiting.

Despite Sanders’ frustrations over NIL, he stands by his belief that as long as Colorado continues to develop its players, the Buffaloes can be College Football Playoff competitors.

