Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders' NIL Idea Receives Blunt Response From Urban Meyer
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is known to be outspoken on issues. At the Big 12 media day, Sanders made his view on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals clear. It is no secret that programs that can spend more will often earn more high profile players, but Sanders argues there should be a limit.
While speaking at the Big 12 media day in Texas, Sanders argued that there should be a salary cap for players. This has since earned a response from many, including former Ohio State Buckeyes coach and current Fox Sports analyst, Urban Meyer.
Urban Meyer’s Response
With the House vs. NCAA settlement, schools can share up to $20.5 million with their athletes directly, but there is no limit on what they can earn through a third party. During an episode of The Triple Option, Meyer responded to Sanders’ comments about wanting a cap. While Meyer understands why Sanders wants a fairer system, he does not see that realistically being an option.
“I could care less. I mean, this is, I think, the 780th time we’ve talked about this, but it will never happen,” Meyer said. “It will never happen because Colorado is not the same as Ohio State and Alabama and big market cities that have alumni that are willing to do that.”
“In a perfect world, you’d like it to be like the NFL, but it’s not. It’s like Major League Baseball. And we said this over and over again, you’ve got the starting left side for the Dodgers making more than most major league teams. That’s going to happen.”
MORE: TCU In Danger Of Losing Running Back Commit To Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders?
MORE: West Virginia Star Opens Up About His Interest in Deion Sanders’ Colorado Team
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Depth Chart Status
MORE: Deion Sanders Health Update, Colorado Buffaloes Return Revealed By Son
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the highest payroll in the MLB, which has helped them win the World Series, and why they are once again contenders. College football programs such as Ohio State, Alabama are consistently high-earning schools, which will help them with recruiting. As the programs continue to recruit well, they are consistent College Football Playoff contenders.
Deion Sanders Salary Cap Argument
Sanders referenced the Ohio State Buckeyes, the reigning National Championship winners, in his argument as to why he believes there should be a cap on how much athletes can earn.
“You talk about equality,” Sanders said. “All you have to do is look at the playoffs and see what those teams spent, and you understand darn near why they’re in the playoffs. It’s kind of hard to compete with somebody who’s giving $25, $30 million to a darn freshman class.”
Sanders also threw shade at Texas Tech for being big spenders during the Big 12 media day, jokingly asking Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire to share some money so the Buffaloes could also sign some top players.
Colorado’s football program is not at the point where boosters can donate what other programs are receiving. Sanders is helping turn the program around, and potentially one day the school can receive higher donations, but it will take time.
The Colorado recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 68 in the nation and No. 16 in the Big 12. While the school is picking up the pace, having received nine commits, the program is behind other schools in recruiting.
Despite Sanders’ frustrations over NIL, he stands by his belief that as long as Colorado continues to develop its players, the Buffaloes can be College Football Playoff competitors.