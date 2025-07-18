Colorado Buffaloes' DJ McKinney Reveals Legacy Left Behind By NFL Stars
Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney is stepping up to be one of the leaders of the team in 2025. With Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter moving on to the NFL, there were concerns about the defensive back position, but McKinney has the chance to not only be a leader, but also a playmaker.
McKinney is heading into his junior season with the Buffaloes, and it could be his final season if he chooses to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. McKinney has a high trajectory and could be one of the top cornerbacks in next year's draft.
While speaking to the media, McKinney reflected on practicing with Hunter and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner after a standout season with the Colorado Buffaloes, playing two positions. McKinney not only trained with Hunter as cornerbacks, but McKinney saw him first-hand as a receiver during practice.
“And then seeing Travis man, seeing him in person is different. You know, seeing how he move and how he just go about everything. You know, it’s just surreal honestly. He a true unicorn,” McKinney said.
Hunter was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, once again looking to play both sides of the ball. The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving him the chance to pursue his goal, and Hunter has already impressed his teammates with the dedication and energy he brings to the team.
Sanders is heading into his rookie season competing for a starting position with the Browns. Sanders has been a hot topic since falling to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, but McKinney emphasized how talented the rookie quarterback is.
“It was just elite going against both of them," McKinney said of both Hunter and Sanders. "You know, you got Sheduer. I been knowing that he was an elite passer since I was like in high school.”
In addition to highlighting Hunter and Sanders, KcKinney discussed one of the reasons Colorado coach Deion Sanders has impacted the team. Instead of focusing on how Sanders has helped the team on the field, McKinney emphasized his impact off the field.
“It’s just a blessing having him as our coach, you know. Somebody you could talk to whenever,” McKinney said. “He’s like a mentor to some guys. He’s taken father figure to some guys also. It just means a lot having him as our coach.”
Sanders took over coaching the Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 college football season and has helped turn a one-win team into a competitive program. Stepping up as a mentor off the field shows the type of leader Sanders is to young adults.
There was a belief that Sanders would move on to the NFL, as he was awaiting a contract extension with Colorado, and his sons were both moving on to the league. Sanders ultimately chose to sign a five-year extension, staying at the college level through the 2029 season.
McKinney joined Sanders and the Buffaloes in 2024 following two seasons with Oklahoma State. He finished this past season with 61 combined tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three interceptions. He will be one of the top players to watch for Colorado this season as the team pushes for a College Football Playoff appearance.
McKinney and the Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.