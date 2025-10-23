Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Makes Non-Football Business Move
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is one of the most high-profile people in football. While Sanders is known for his time playing in the NFL and his current career with the Buffaloes, the coach is also making moves in his career outside of coaching.
Outside of being the Colorado coach, Sanders has a website, DeionSanders21.com, which he uses to sell various clothing essentials, such as socks. Sanders posted on Instagram promoting a new item - the sale of a black wool cashmere cowboy hat.
Even while his website is a separate entity from his coaching career, Sanders was sure to represent the Colorado Buffaloes in the post as well. Sanders wore a Colorado jacket and was full of black and gold gear.
Sanders Continues To Make Career Moves
Sanders' most notable career moves have been playing in the NFL, resulting in becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and now being the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sanders has a net worth of $60 million.
Sanders has never stopped making business decisions, being a part of several partnerships with companies such as Nike, Pepsi, and Pizza Hut. One of his more recent partnerships is with Depends, a brand that specializes in adult bladder protection.
In July, Sanders revealed that he battled bladder cancer, and in what was a scary time, the Colorado coach turned it into an opportunity. In doing so, he also helped break stigmas, encouraging men to get checked for bladder cancer.
“I depend on Depend, if you know what I mean,” Sanders said in July during his medical press conference. “I truly depend on Depend. I cannot control my bladder.”
Whether it is on or off the football field, Sanders is always looking for new opportunities.
Sanders Focused On Colorado Buffaloes
No matter what off-the-field business Sanders has, the Colorado coach is focused on the Buffaloes. Sanders took over Colorado ahead of the 2023 college football season and is looking to lead the program to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2004-05.
Colorado holds a 3-4 record, going 1-3 in Big 12 conference play, and with five games to go, it will be an uphill battle for the Buffaloes to earn eligibility, but it is possible. The team has to win at least three games, and they are looking to start with the Utah Utes.
In week 7, the Buffaloes took down the Iowa State Cyclones, who were ranked at No. 22 at the time. Colorado walking out the win shows that the Buffaloes can beat any team despite what their record shows.
Though Colorado lost to the No. 11 BYU Cougars, it was within three points. Sanders and the Buffaloes have been in almost every game with a chance to win in the fourth quarter.
Of the five remaining games, only one opponent is currently ranked, the No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils. The team has a talented roster and could pull off some big upsets through the final stretch of the season and earn a bowl game.
The Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 8:15 p.m. MT at Ross-Eccles Stadium.