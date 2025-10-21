Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Preview, TV Channel, Radio, Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are back from their bye week with a 3-4 record, going 1-3 in Big 12 conference play. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will look to keep up their momentum as they next face the Utah Utes.
How to Watch
The Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes will face off on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 8:15 p.m. MT. The matchup will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. The TV broadcast is on ESPN, and the radio call can be listened to on KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 13.5-point underdogs against the Utah Utes on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +385 and the point total is set at 49.5.
Colorado’s Offense To Keep Up Momentum
Before the bye, the Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Iowa State Cyclones with a strong performance from the offense. Quarterback Kaidon Salter had a much-needed performance, and the team must keep up the momentum as the program seeks bowl eligibility.
Salter has passed for 1,156 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also thrown four interceptions and has a 65.5 completion percentage. He has been sacked just nine times this season and has rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns.
The only player with more rushing yards on the team is running back Micah Welch. Welch totals 277 rushing yards and two touchdowns. When the team establishes a run game, the offense opens up and allows Colorado to control the time of possession.
Wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams are stepping up for the Buffaloes, helping keep the team in every game. Miller leads with 371 receiving yards and four touchdowns, averaging 18.5 yards per reception. Williams has 370 yards and three touchdowns, making them both big targets for Salter.
Buffaloes Defense To Make A Stand
Colorado’s defense is filled with talent, and when the unit finds consistency on the field, opposing offenses face a challenge to move down the field. The Buffaloes' defense found a way to stand strong against Iowa State, and they have to find a way to keep up the momentum against Utah.
Colorado defensive end Keaten Wade is a playmaker on the Buffaloes' defensive line, leading the team with 2.5 sacks. Colorado's defense has just eight sacks this season, and will have to find a way to pressure the quarterback.
Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard leads the team with 47 combined tackles and has 0.5 sacks and one interception. Utah is no longer ranked, but the Utes are a tough opponent, and the defense will need to step up in all four quarters. If the Buffaloes play as they did against Iowa State, Colorado could pull off the upset.
Utah Looking To Bounce Back
The Utah Utes are coming off a loss against the No. 11 BYU Cougars, 24-21. The Utes and coach Kyle Whittingham hold a 5-2 record, going 2-2 in Big 12 conference play. While Utah was ranked before the matchup in week 8, the loss against BYU was the same score as Colorado’s loss against the Cougars.
Utah is led by quarterback Devon Dampier, who has 1,375 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also leads the team with 442 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The Buffaloes' defense will have to be ready to prevent the quarterback from running the ball himself, something Colorado has struggled with this season.
Utah has two receivers that the Buffaloes' defense will have to watch out for. Utah wide receiver Ryan Davis leads the team with 482 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Dallen Bentley totals 335 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
One of the top defensive players on Utah that Colorado’s offense will have to watch for is Utes safety Jackson Bennee. Bennee leads the team with 36 tackles and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Salter will ensure he is accurate when throwing near Bennee.
Colorado’s offensive line will have to watch out for Utah defensive end John Henry Daley is another dominant player, leading the team with nine sacks. Salter will likely have to continue to use his legs to get away from Daley, no matter how well Colorado’s offensive line performs.
Colorado vs. Utah Prediction
The Buffaloes will keep it close, but the Utah Utes will defeat Colorado, 21-17.
After Colorado faces the Utah Utes, the Buffaloes will play the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 1 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.
