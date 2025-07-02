Colorado Buffaloes Predicted to Go Under Win Total by Football Analyst
The Colorado Buffaloes had a resurgence in 2024, going 9-4 just two years removed from their 1-11 2022 season. Colorado made it to the Alamo Bowl in 2024, losing to the BYU Cougars. Coach Deion Sanders is now entering his third season as coach in Boulder.
Will the Buffaloes be able to build off this momentum heading into the 2025 season?
Colorado Buffaloes Win Total
For the 2025 season, Colorado has a win total set at 6.5 wins according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Their odds to go over this total are +145.
FOX Sports football analyst Geoff Schwartz predicts that Colorado will go under their 6.5 win total this season. Schwartz notes that he is not confident in their offense this season without quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is now in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.
“I’m going Under the Colorado win total this season,” Schwartz said. “I don’t trust the offense without Sanders at quarterback, and CU has lost so much production on that side of the ball…The team does not have much proven depth and any amount of injuries could derail the season quickly.”
Schwartz also says that a reason for this potential regression is due to the favorable Big 12 schedule that Colorado had last season. They do not have the same luxury in 2025.
“The Buffaloes’ 2024 schedule did help their success. They played some of the worst teams in the conference and missed on most of the best quarterbacks. No Arizona State, BYU (in conference, or Iowa State. All three of those teams are on the schedule for 2025,” Schwartz said. “The Buffaloes travel to Utah…Road trips to West Virginia, TCU, and Kansas will be difficult.”
Colorado will kick of their season with a non-conference showdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets of the ACC on Friday, August 29 at Folsom Field.
Kaidon Salter Under Center for Colorado
The past two seasons, Colorado’s starting quarterback was Shedeur Sanders. In 2024, Sanders set the FBS record for completion percentage at 71.8 and won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Colorado, as they have been accustomed to do with Coach Prime, were very active in the transfer portal. They landed Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter to replace Sanders. Salter has played all four of his collegiate seasons from 2021 through 2024 with Liberty. He is a dual threat that uses his legs to extend plays.
In 11 games played in 2024, Salter threw for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground he rushed for 579 yards.
