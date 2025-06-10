Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Disrespected In Big 12 Season Predictions?
The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into a 2025 season filled with uncertainty. The Buffaloes lost several players following the 2024 season whether it was due to the 2025 NFL Draft or the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Despite the uncertainty, young players are joining the team with high potential, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders signed an extension and will be with the program through the 2029 season. With a new offense, the Buffaloes’ 2025 season is hard to predict.
ESPN’s latest Football Power Index (FPI) predicted the 2025 season for each program. The FPI measures a team’s strength, representing how many points above or below a team is. The results are based on 20,000 simulations of the season, and the Index will be updated throughout the season.
There are 16 programs in the Big 12 and the FPI has the Colorado Buffaloes finishing the 2025 season as the No. 12 team with a 4.2 power index.
There were four teams in the Big 12 last season to finish with a 7-2 conference record. Of the four teams, the Buffaloes took the biggest fall, finishing No. 4 in the conference to being predicted at No. 12. Arizona State and BYU are both projected to end in the top five once again. Iowa State, who finished at No. 3 dropped to No. 9 in the prediction.
The Colorado Buffaloes finished the season with a 9-4 overall record last season but did put up a fight against conference opponents. ESPN predicts the Buffaloes’ win total to be 6.5 and loss to be 5.5.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Kenny Pickett Before NFL Training Camp? Shedeur Sanders Rising
MORE: Why Wide Receiver Transfer Hykeem Williams Chose Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark Does Shedeur Sanders Impression Before WNBA Game
The team was given a 69.5 percent chance to reach six wins, showing the uncertainty heading into the 2025 season. Colorado was given a 3.1 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff and a 0.1 percent chance to make the National Championship game.
Colorado’s offense is one of the biggest question marks heading into the 2025 season. The team will be starting a new quarterback for the first time in the Sanders era with the team. Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter is the expected starter with four-star recruit Julian Lewis entering his true freshman season. While Salter is set to start, Lewis could still see the field this season.
In addition to the new quarterback, the offensive line is undergoing major changes as well. Offensive linemen Zack Owens and Cash Cleveland are two transfer portal losses. Colorado still has strong players, with offensive tackle Jordan Seaton stepping up as a leader, and the Buffaloes have brought in four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith.
Colorado also lost several receivers to the NFL, including Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter. The team was aggressive in the portal bringing in wide receivers Sincere Brown, Hykeem Williams, Joseph WIlliams, and Jack Hestera. Returning wide receivers Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller are also expected to take a big step this season.
The Buffaloes’ defense did lose a couple of players, including Hunter but the team brought in depth through the portal, such as cornerback Teon Parks. Parks had a strong sophomore season with Illinois and could step up in transfer cornerback Colton Hood’s spot.
Though there is uncertainty, Colorado has a roster filled with players with high potential. Sanders and the Buffaloes could still make a strong push in the Big 12 in 2025.