Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders' Draft Stock?

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is no stranger to facing criticism. Quarterback coach Quincy Avery said if Sanders wasn't Deion Sanders's son and his last name was "Williams" instead, he would be a sixth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cory Pappas

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a projected first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite him coming off of a season in which he set the FBS record in completion percentage and brought home the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award, there are still many critics questioning his ability to play at the next level.

Quarterback coach Quincy Avery is one of those skeptics. Avery is a former collegiate quarterback and former member of the UCLA Bruins coaching staff. After UCLA he started the “Quarterback Takeover Program.” This program was designed to help young quarterbacks develop. Among quarterbacks he trained in the past include current NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and CJ Stroud.  

Avery joined The Ryan Russillo Podcast on Thursday, where he talked about a glaring hole Sanders has in his game. 

Shedeur Sanders A Sixth Round Pick According To Quarterback Coach

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass as Brigham Young Couga
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass as Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Quincy Avery sees a huge flaw in Shedeur Sanders game. Avery thinks that Sanders struggles when it comes to recognizing pressure from the defense.

“You’ll see times where there’s free rushers. As somebody who is watching tape, if I see a free rusher run directly to the quarterback, no one blocks him, that is on the quarterback,” Avery said. We need to be throwing hot. We need to have a plan before this. Shedeur doesn’t have plans when the defense gives him anything that he wasn’t expecting.”

Avery went as far to say that if Sanders had a different last name and wasn’t Deion Sanders’s son, he wouldn’t even be close to a first round selection.  

“I’ve heard teams talk about his interviews and his ability to describe protections…and he’s struggled with those things. Those are really concerning to me,” Avery said. “I know that he goes in the first round because of all the hype and all the things that we said, but I think if his last name was 'Williams,’ he is a sixth round quarterback.”

This is a bold take and a complete shot right at Sanders. At this point, Sanders has to have heard the negative noise. On the bright side, he can somewhat shut down this narrative once he gets on a team and starts to play well at the next level.

MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal: Looking To Add Wide Receivers?

MORE: Former Colorado Buffaloes Defender Trevor Woods Searching For Home In Transfer Portal

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Heartfelt Message From Father Of Jimmy Horn Jr. Before NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders Draft Projection

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs drills at the University of Colorado N
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders is projected as one of the first few quarterbacks to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur's father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders thinks that he should be one of the first couple selections along with Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

"They (Shedeur and Travis) should be going 1-2 (in the draft), that's the way I feel about it," Deion Sanders said last week at Colorado Pro Day. "They are the two best players in the draft."

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football