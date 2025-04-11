Deion Sanders Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders' Draft Stock?
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a projected first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite him coming off of a season in which he set the FBS record in completion percentage and brought home the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award, there are still many critics questioning his ability to play at the next level.
Quarterback coach Quincy Avery is one of those skeptics. Avery is a former collegiate quarterback and former member of the UCLA Bruins coaching staff. After UCLA he started the “Quarterback Takeover Program.” This program was designed to help young quarterbacks develop. Among quarterbacks he trained in the past include current NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and CJ Stroud.
Avery joined The Ryan Russillo Podcast on Thursday, where he talked about a glaring hole Sanders has in his game.
Shedeur Sanders A Sixth Round Pick According To Quarterback Coach
Quincy Avery sees a huge flaw in Shedeur Sanders game. Avery thinks that Sanders struggles when it comes to recognizing pressure from the defense.
“You’ll see times where there’s free rushers. As somebody who is watching tape, if I see a free rusher run directly to the quarterback, no one blocks him, that is on the quarterback,” Avery said. We need to be throwing hot. We need to have a plan before this. Shedeur doesn’t have plans when the defense gives him anything that he wasn’t expecting.”
Avery went as far to say that if Sanders had a different last name and wasn’t Deion Sanders’s son, he wouldn’t even be close to a first round selection.
“I’ve heard teams talk about his interviews and his ability to describe protections…and he’s struggled with those things. Those are really concerning to me,” Avery said. “I know that he goes in the first round because of all the hype and all the things that we said, but I think if his last name was 'Williams,’ he is a sixth round quarterback.”
This is a bold take and a complete shot right at Sanders. At this point, Sanders has to have heard the negative noise. On the bright side, he can somewhat shut down this narrative once he gets on a team and starts to play well at the next level.
Shedeur Sanders Draft Projection
Shedeur Sanders is projected as one of the first few quarterbacks to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur's father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders thinks that he should be one of the first couple selections along with Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
"They (Shedeur and Travis) should be going 1-2 (in the draft), that's the way I feel about it," Deion Sanders said last week at Colorado Pro Day. "They are the two best players in the draft."