Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Recruiting Top Quarterbacks in Class of 2026
The Colorado Buffaloes are in pursuit of class of 2026 quarterbacks Oscar Rios and Keisean Henderson. Colorado is in line to have former Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter start for them in 2025 in what will likely be his final year of eligibility. It will be a new look with quarterback Sheduer Sanders leaving for the NFL.
The Buffaloes 2025 class is headlined by five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis might not be expected to start right away, and the Buffaloes would like to have depth when Salter departs and one way to do that is through recruiting. Still Rios and Henderson might not start as true freshman as well.
Keisean Henderson Player Profile
Keisean Henderson is a 6-3, 185 pound quarterback out of Spring, Texas. Henderson committed to the Houston Cougars in May of 2024, but Colorado has still been keeping communication with him, according to On3.
Henderson is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks evaluated Henderson.
“Tall, wiry, athletic multi-positional athlete who could play high-major football at quarterback, receiver, or in the secondary,” Brooks said. “Raw but talented as a passer. Flashes impressive short-to-intermediate velocity and requisite downfield arm strength that should only improve given strength capacity within frame.”
Oscar Rios Player Profile
Oscar Rios is a 6-3. 175 pound quarterback out of Downy, California. Rios is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Rios has an official visit scheduled to Colorado in late June. He spoke to On3 recently about the upcoming visit.
“I’m just excited to see what they have out there,” Rios said. “A place where I’ll get developed and play the right way.”
Some other schools that are on Rios’s list are the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Utah Utes, and Arizona Wildcats.
National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Rios in June of 2024.
“He (Rios) showed dual-threat ability and can stress a defense with his arm and his legs and his 73 percent completion percentage is about as elite as you can find at the high school level,” Biggins said. “He has a pure stroke, quick release, and throws with touch and accuracy down the field.”
Colorado Buffaloes Try To Fill Shedeur Sanders Void
In 2023 and 2024, Colorado had quarterback Shedeur Sanders leading the offense. In 24 games with the Buffaloes, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions with a completion percentage of 71.8. Sanders is now headed to the NFL and is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders addressed the quarterback position in the transfer portal with Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter. Salter is one of the better dual threat quarterbacks. In 2024, he threw for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 579 yards and seven touchdowns.