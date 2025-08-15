Buffs Beat

Three Colorado Buffaloes Freshmen Turning Heads At Fall Camp: Early Playing Time?

Amid the Colorado Buffaloes' third fall camp under coach Deion Sanders, quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, wide receiver Quentin Gibson and offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden have all stood out among the team's freshmen. How much playing time will each see?

Jack Carlough

Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden greets well-wishers before the start of the school's high school football signing ceremony during the early signing period Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden greets well-wishers before the start of the school's high school football signing ceremony during the early signing period Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. / George Robinson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
If they're capable of making an impact, coach Deion Sanders has proven more than willing to give freshmen immediate playing time with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Last season alone, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, wide receiver Dre'lon Miller and running back Micah Welch all received ample opportunities as true freshmen and often thrived. Now, a new crop of rookies is looking to earn playing time for the 2025 Buffs.

Below are three freshmen turning heads during Colorado's fall camp:

Wide Receiver Quentin Gibson

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Already beloved by his teammates, wide receiver Quentin Gibson has made several highlight plays during fall camp and is frequently mentioned by other players as a standout freshman. "Q for 6" is listed at only 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, but his quickness and passion for the game have proven large in fall camp.

Gibson's recruiting stock rose dramatically during his senior year as he put together one of the greatest single seasons in Texas high school football history, finishing with 2,009 receiving yards and 40 total touchdowns for the 6A state champion North Crowley Panthers.

“I really just got my opportunity last year, and then when I got the opportunity, I just took full advantage of it and never looked back,” Gibson said.

Entering his first season at the college level, Gibson is expected to see action at both receiver and on special teams as a returner.

“I take a lot of pride in it,” Gibson said of his return game. “That’s just me getting the ball. It’s another way for me to get the ball... Me being on the field, that would be great."

Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Although he'll be challenged to beat out Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter for Colorado's starting quarterback job, Julian Lewis has looked every bit like a former five-star prospect during his first college camp. The 17-year-old native of Georgia has wowed many with his arm strength and accuracy, but his maturity level might be the most impressive aspect of his game.

"Even though JuJu's a young guy, he plays like an older guy," offensive lineman Zy Crisler said earlier in fall camp. "He puts in the film work, he does everything, as does Salter."

Whether his time comes this year or next, "Coach Prime" sees a bright future in his true freshman quarterback.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

“I love everything about the kid, and he’s going to soar,” Sanders said. “When it’s his turn, trust me, you’re going to know and he’s going to soar.”

Offensive Lineman Chauncey Gooden

What stands out most about Chauncey Gooden is his size. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 380 pounds, Gooden looks the part as a "first off the bus" type of player.

"He's someone I have a lot of high praise for," Colorado offensive line coach Gunnar White said of Gooden in the spring. "He's got a very bright future ahead of him."

However, similar to Lewis and Gibson, Gooden may struggle to earn playing time over veteran players in his position group. Colorado will likely lean on its veteran experience on the offensive line, but "Coach Prime" hasn't been afraid to mix things up in the trenches when necessary.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

