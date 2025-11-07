Colorado Looks To Overcome Slew of Injuries Against West Virginia
It’s been a tough season in Boulder, and things don't seem to be getting any easier. Sitting at 3–6 overall and 1–5 in the Big 12, the Colorado Buffaloes head into Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, while dealing with one of their most depleted rosters of the season.
Injuries have piled up across both sides of the ball, testing the Buffs’ depth and determination as they look to finish the year on a high note. For Deion Sanders and his coaching staff, it’s become a week-to-week challenge to keep the lineup stable and the energy high.
Now, heading into another tough road test, Colorado’s depth will be tested more than ever.
Key Starters Ruled Out
One of the biggest blows comes on the defensive side of the ball, with cornerback RJ Johnson, one of Colorado’s top defensive backs this season, officially ruled out after initially being listed as questionable.
Johnson is one of only three players on the CU's defense to record an interception this season, tying him for the team lead. He joins a growing list of defensive absences, including cornerback Makari Vickers and defensive tackles Amari McNeal and Christian Hudson.
To add insult to injury, safety Tawfiq Byard will also miss the first half of Saturday’s game as he serves out the remainder of his suspension for a targeting penalty called during last week’s loss to Arizona.
On the offensive side, wide receiver Hykeem Williams will miss his fourth straight game, taking away one of the Buffs' major assets at the receiver position. The Buffs' slew of injury woes make it a brutal stretch for a team that’s already struggled to find consistency. It also leaves them dangerously thin at multiple key positions.
The Seaton Factor
Among the many injuries, none looms larger than the uncertain status of All-American left tackle Jordan Seaton, who remains questionable for Saturday’s matchup.
Seaton has been the anchor of Colorado’s offensive line — a stabilizing force for a group that’s battled inconsistency again this season. His availability takes on even greater importance this week with freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis making his first career college start.
If Seaton can suit up, he’ll provide Lewis with both protection and peace of mind against a West Virginia front that's sure to bring the heat. Without him, however, the Buffs will likely shuffle the line once again, leaving their young signal-caller to navigate his debut behind a patchwork front.
For Colorado’s offense to find success, Seaton’s health could very well determine whether Lewis can settle in early or spend most of the night under duress.
Next Man Up
With several key starters sidelined, Colorado’s trip to Morgantown demands a true “Next Man Up” mentality, and with both RJ Johnson and Makari Vickers ruled out, the secondary faces immense pressure.
Junior transfer Teon Parks will likely be the man tasked with filling the void at corner. Parks has logged time in six games this season, showing his best form against BYU with five solo tackles. Known for his physicality and strong pass coverage, his ability to contain West Virginia’s perimeter targets will be critical in preventing explosive plays downfield and limiting a hungry Mountaineer offense.
On the other side of the ball, the biggest question mark is All-American tackle Jordan Seaton. If he can't play, the Buffs will rely on junior lineman Kareem Harden to protect Lewis’s blind side. Harden is a versatile lineman who has proven reliable when called upon at multiple positions. Against a physical West Virginia front that will certainly bring the pressure against a young passer, Harden’s ability to hold the edge will be a deciding factor if he's tasked with the job.
Perhaps the most notable player to keep an eye on is true freshman wide receiver Quentin Gibson. Gibson ranks among the national leaders in kickoff return yards with 483 yards and brings the kind of game-breaking speed and shiftiness that can flip a game.
Still, with so many key contributors sidelined, Colorado’s challenge in Morgantown looms large. The Buffs will need strong performances from their younger players and reserves to stay competitive — especially as they try to support a freshman quarterback making his first start on the road.