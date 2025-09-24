Colorado Tackle Jordan Seaton Injury Watch As NFL Draft Stock Soars
Heading into the season, one of the most anticipated returning players for the Colorado Buffaloes was offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Seaton is in his second year with the program and has been one of the top players on the team.
While Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are 2-2, Seaton’s performance has been a highlight to start the season. How has Seaton’s performance impacted the offense, and what does it mean for his football career moving forward?
Is Seaton A Top Offensive Lineman For NFL Draft?
Seaton is in his true sophomore season with the Colorado Buffaloes and has been one of the best pass blockers in the nation. Even with Colorado’s offensive struggles, Seaton has been a bright spot.
Seaton has a pass blocking grade of 90.7, on Pro Football Focus (PFF), the highest among all offensive tackles in college football. The Colorado star has allowed just one quarterback hurry, but has not allowed a sack or quarterback hit through the first four weeks of the season.
Seaton was one of the top true freshmen last season, starting in all 13 games for the Colorado Buffaloes. He was the first true freshman offensive tackle to start the season opener for Colorado, and the first one to do so in the Big 12 since 2022. Despite his age, Seaton was a dominant player in the trenches.
In 2024, Seaton played in 612 pass blocking snaps and allowed just three sacks. The Colorado star did not allow a sack in 11 of 13 games, going 10 straight matchups without allowing one. In total, he played the most snaps on the entire offense, 809, which led to high anticipation for his sophomore season.
After losing several players through the NCAA Transfer Portal, Seaton's return to the team is proving to be valuable, as Colorado continues to work on building consistency throughout the offense.
Seaton is already a player to watch for the NFL Draft, though it will not be until at least 2027. As a true sophomore, Seaton will not be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft and will have to wait another year. When he does declare, Seaton could be a first-round draft pick if he maintains his dominance.
"I think it just happens," Seaton said of becoming a leader. "How I go about my day, how I go about my preparation, it put me in that role, and I just embrace it. I don't look at it as a challenge or nothing. I just do what I do and try to bring as many people as I can along with me."
Seaton Injury Watch
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a win against the Wyoming Cowboys. While it was a big victory for the program, moving to a 2-2 record, Seaton missed the majority of the second half with a hamstring injury.
On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Seaton is questionable as the Colorado Buffaloes prepare to face the No. 25 BYU Cougars. As Colorado looks to win their first Big 12 game, currently 0-1 in conference play, Seaton’s status will be something to watch for.
After the game against Wyoming, Sanders was optimistic about Seaton for the long term, but it could still be something to monitor for this week.
"Jordan Seaton, Zy [Crisler], Simeon [Price] and [DeKalon Taylor], they're cool," Sanders said. "They're good. Prayerfully, we shouldn't lose anyone for a couple of weeks, but they went out to take care of themselves, and we're praying that they're going to be okay."
The Colorado Buffaloes will face the No. 25 BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 8:15 p.m. MT.