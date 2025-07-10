Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Reveals Confidence In New Roster
Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton expressed his confidence in this year's team at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday. Despite losing star players to the NFL, like Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Colorado and "Coach Prime" are still expected to compete for a conference title in 2025.
"Don't count us out. Everyone knows we lost a lot of good players, but we brought in a lot of new good ones. . . . Don't count us out, you know what I'm saying? If you don't respect us now, you're gonna respect us later," Seaton said, per BuffStampede's Oliver Hayes.
Led by coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes have one of the more intriguing rosters in the country. At quarterback, Colorado's coaching staff is reportedly still deciding between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and a highly-touted freshman in Julian "JuJu" Lewis.
"We brought boh of them because I don't know who's going to start. . . . Kaidon (Salter) is off the chain. He's been there, done that. He can get the job done. I wouldn't have brought him here if I didn't trust him, but JuJu (Lewis) is coming around the mountain when he comes. And I love him. I love what he brings to the table. I don't know how it's going to play out. As long as it plays out, we can't lose either way with either those two," said Sanders.
Along the offensive line, Seaton anchors a unit that is expected to rely on transfers like Aki Ogunbiyi and Zylon Crisler at the guard position.
Colorado also has to replace a talented wide receiver room after former Buffaloes wideouts LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. In addition, former Colorado receiver Will Sheppard received a tryout from the Denver Broncos after failing his physical with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As a result, the Buffaloes offense is expected to rely on Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller at wide receiver. At running back, Colorado lost Isaiah Augustave to the transfer portal, meaning "Coach Prime" will be relying on Dallan Hayden and Micah Welch to carry the rushing load in 2025.
On the other side of the ball, Colorado is expected to have an improved defensive line that is led by Arden Walker as well as Alabama transfer Jehiem Oatis. While the Buffaloes have some uncertainties at the linebacker position, "Coach Prime" has a secondary that he can rely on. Defensive backs DJ McKinney, Colton Hood, and Preston Hodge return, while safety Tawfiq Byard transferred in from USF.
Will the 2025 version of the Buffaloes be able to compete at a similar level as the 2024 roster? Seaton certainly thinks so, but the betting odds paint a more pessimistic picture.
Out of the 16 teams in the Big 12, Colorado currently holds the 12th-best betting odds (+3300) of winning the conference title, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
