Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Reaching New Heights: Future First-Round Draft Pick?
If sophomores were allowed to declare for the NFL Draft, Jordan Seaton would have a strong chance of finding a professional home this spring. The Colorado Buffaloes' second-year left tackle has looked that impressive in fall camp.
A recent practice clip from Thee Pregame Show reaffirmed that Seaton has all the tools necessary to dominate this upcoming season. While facing Samuel Okunlola in a 1-on-1 drill, Seaton successfully blocked the talented defensive end and even took Okunlola off his feet on one rep.
As documented by Well Off Media, Seaton and Okunlola engaged in a scuffle at practice earlier this week, confirming that both are ready to take some energy out on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets next Friday.
Jordan Seaton A Future NFL Draft Pick?
Seaton still has plenty to prove at the college level, but he already has the physique and pure talent needed to attract NFL attention. However, coach Deion Sanders and his offensive staff are likely pleased that Seaton won't be able to declare until 2027.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Seaton thrived in strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey's summer program and appears headed toward a major sophomore season.
"It has upped my game a lot from not being tired, from waking up feeling good, from our coaches just telling us we gotta exert. I'm the guy telling my teammates, 'Come on, y'all can push through it,'" Seaton told Colorado Buffaloes on SI at Big 12 media days. "Being able to uplift my teammates on and off the field, and being in the best shape possible, there's no better feeling. I'm feeling amazing."
If he meets expectations this year and next, the former five-star prospect could become the first offensive lineman drafted out of Colorado since Will Sherman went to the New England Patriots in 2021.
Deion Sanders Talks Jordan Seaton's Growth
At Colorado's Fall Sports Media Day earlier this month, Sanders spoke on Seaton's impressive growth ahead of his second college season.
"Jordan was a dawg when we got him out of high school, we just had to perfect him a little bit," Sanders said. "Now he has a three-headed monster coaching him (Andre Gurode, Gunnar White and George Hegamin), and he has been groomed. Him being around the guys that we had last year and spending a lot of time with them, it taught him how to be a pro... He matured his butt off last season, and he dedicated himself to getting his body right."
Seaton will protect either Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis' blind side next Friday against the Yellow Jackets. The first game of Seaton's highly anticipated sophomore season will kick off at 6 p.m. MT on ESPN.