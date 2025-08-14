Colorado Buffaloes Tight Ends Share Honest Thoughts On Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter
BOULDER — In different ways, Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Kaidon Salter have each impressed their teammates during fall camp as they fight for the Colorado Buffaloes' starting quarterback job.
The freshman Lewis has received ample praise for his arm strength and maturity while Salter, a veteran transfer from Liberty, is often hailed for his dual-threat capabilities and veteran leadership. Both bring different abilities to the quarterback position, and with about two weeks remaining until Colorado's season opener, it's still unclear who will lead the opening drive against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
After Colorado's Thursday morning practice, tight ends Zach Atkins and Sav'ell Smalls shared their perspective on what each of Colorado's battling quarterbacks brings to the table.
Zach Atkins Confident In Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter
While Atkins admitted that Lewis is still adjusting to the college game, he holds trust in both of Colorado's top quarterbacks to deliver this season.
"They're both great dudes, and they're both really good football players," Atkins said. "Obviously, K-Salt is the vet and JuJu is still learning, but whoever's out there, I have 100 percent faith in both of them."
Atkins spent the past three seasons at Division II Northwest Missouri State, where he totaled 360 receiving yards and four touchdowns. A former wide receiver, Atkins is expected to contribute as both a pass-catcher and run-blocker, something Colorado hasn't seen at the tight end position during the coach Deion Sanders era.
"We're gonna pound the rock, so I actually got to put my head down and block in that aspect of the game," Atkins said. "But also, what I bring to the table is I'm a shifty guy for how big I am. I can get open and make big plays for the team, so I'm really excited about that."
Sav'ell Smalls Speaks On Colorado's Quarterbacks
Smalls, a converted defensive end entering his third season at Colorado, was also asked about Salter and Lewis.
"Kaidon's obviously the vet guy, an older guy like myself," Smalls said. "I think he's a great leader. I feel like with quarterbacks, you gotta have a guy who everybody gravitates towards. I feel like they both have that in Kaidon and JuJu. Obviously, JuJu is a little younger, but JuJu has great energy as well. When he's out there, he has crazy zip on the ball."
Whether it's Salter or Lewis starting for the Buffs this season, Smalls said his approach remains the same.
"For me, personally, I don't think it changes my approach," Smalls said. "If I'm in pass protection, I'll block for them. If I'm in the run game, I'll block for Dallan (Hayden) and Micah (Welch) and all them. If they're throwing to me, I'm trying to secure a catch for them."