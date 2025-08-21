What Colorado Buffaloes Players Are Saying About Season Opener Vs. Georgia Tech
BOULDER — The emotions are quickly ramping up for the Colorado Buffaloes' season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
After months of offseason workouts and practices, Ralphie's first run of the season and the opportunity to finally let loose against an opposing team are already on players' minds. Colorado will have the advantage of a sold-out Folsom Field, and although some composure is needed, coach Deion Sanders' Buffs squad likely won't lack energy on Aug. 29.
Preston Hodge Talks Season Opener Emotions
Much has been made of Colorado losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL, but Hodge is ready to prove that the Buffs can still win without last season's stars.
“(I'm) getting chills," Hodge said when asked about the season opener. "Ready to step on that field surrounded by 60,000 fans, all that noise. Being able to make an impact on that field and show everybody that just because Travis and Shedeur are not here anymore, that we can still take it to the top. The sky is the limit for this team.”
Hodge is a big reason why expectations are high for Colorado's defense. During his first season in Boulder last fall, the former Liberty transfer recorded 33 total tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions while missing the final four games due to injury. Because Hodge spent one season at the junior college level, he was recently rewarded an extra year of eligibility, which he's taking of advantage of this fall.
"God blessed me with another year this year, and I promised myself that I wouldn't be the same person," Hodge said. "I decided to switch my number up to No. 4 and just be a better version of me. Step out of my comfort zone, try to be that leader, try to be that dawg, and that's what I've done this offseason."
Jeremiah Brown Ready To Put Buffs On Display
Linebacker Jeremiah Brown, a former Jackson State transfer who's entering his third season at CU, said he's looking forward to the new-look Buffs finally taking the field.
"For me, it's exciting to finally show the world what we've been working on together. We've been going at it every day in practice. I don't know if you guys watched what just happened out there, but we were going at it. Usually in the fourth week of camp, it's dog days, people don't want to do it, everybody's tired, beat up. But everybody's out there still chirping like, 'Nah, he ain't gonna beat me this play.'"
MORE: Deion Sanders Ready To Name Starting Quarterback For Colorado Buffaloes?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Makes Unique College Football List
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes To Land Elite Quarterback Recruit Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff Compared To Florida State By Transfer Receiver
Brown added that running out of the Folsom Field tunnel behind Ralphie and "Coach Prime" will be a special moment next week.
"It's amazing," Brown said. "Then that smoke comes up and you got Coach Prime's theme music going on, it's wonderful."