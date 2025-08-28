Will Colorado Buffaloes Deploy Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis Against Georgia Tech?
On Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes could go for broke.
While Colorado coach Deion Sanders announced that senior Liberty Flames transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter will start the season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, freshman phenom Julian Lewis could see the field.
Deion Sanders' Unconventional Quarterback Approach
"We're praying and we're hoping that you see some JuJu periodically through the game as well," Sanders said Tuesday. "We would like to get him some reps as well, but the game predicates that."
On3's Pete Nakos suggested that Lewis could be deployed in some form of platoon system, similar to how the Oregon State Beavers used then-freshman quarterback Aidan Chiles in 2023.
But is Georgia Tech equipped to handle this fascinating strategy?
Georgia Tech's Brent Key Is Ready For Anything
Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key is certainly taking Sanders at his word.
"They have two quarterbacks there that we both know about, and we're preparing for both of them," Key said ahead of the week 1 matchup. "We wouldn't be surprised to see both of them play in the game, or they could go with one the whole time. . . Those things [that] we can't really affect or do anything about, we're not going to. I guess we'll see on Friday."
Still, Key knows that no matter who's under center for Colorado on Friday, they each boast strong resumes.
"They got two really talented quarterbacks," Key said. "One of them has had a lot of production at the college level, and one of them has had a tremendous amount of production at the high school level, had a big year, been in their in the system for a while."
Colorado's Offense Has Fascinating Road Ahead
Key made clear he's not letting the uncertainty affect his team's preparation, as Georgia Tech mainly focuses on play-calling rather than individual talent.
"We're expecting them to be a dynamic offense. That's not going to change," Key said. "Coaches are the same, coordinators are the same, that're calling the plays."
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has noted there's "no substitute" for the experience Salter touts, but that Lewis has the skillset to thrive in his scheme when his number is called. Both signal callers have been lauded for their maturity, but Salter has four years under his belt, which gives him the edge.
While Lewis could see the occasional sequence or two, that largely rides on how Colorado is performing. If the Buffaloes struggle to start the season, expect Lewis to get more low-leverage reps.
Fortunately for this year's iteration of Colorado, the offense may not be as reliant on quarterback play as it was with Shedeur Sanders at the helm over the past two seasons. The Buffs beefed up their offensive line and look to implement a smash-mouth brand of football in 2025, another aspect that Key has in mind for this Friday.
"Big offensive line," Key said. "It's going to be important for us to be able to get out and do all those things that happen before the snap and be able to go play hard during the snap and execute."