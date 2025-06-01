Colorado Buffaloes' LaJohntay Wester Named OTAs Standout With Baltimore Ravens
Former Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is more than making himself at home with the Baltimore Ravens.
The wideout is dazzling his new teammates and coaches after being selected in the sixth round of April's 2025 NFL Draft. Wester's late draft choice meant he'll have to fight for everything he gets, including a roster spot, so blending in isn't an option.
So far, mission accomplished. The Ravens named Wester one of their 10 standout players from the first week of OTAs.
"Wester can fly, and he showed that hauling in a long touchdown pass," said Ryan Mink, Ravens editorial director. "He juggled it at first but held on for the score. The sixth-round pick also made a tough grab over the middle despite the pass being tipped by undrafted linebacker Jay Higgins."
Wester was in outstanding company. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and several other starters made the list.
Jackson was the quarterback from whom Wester received the aforementioned touchdown, implying that he has already practiced with the first team. If nothing else, Wester is developing chemistry with one of the NFL's best signal-callers.
Additionally, Wester showed out at last month's rookie minicamp. His crisp route running and speed have always been hailed attributes, and he displayed them the first chance he got in the pros.
Many expect Wester to compete for the Ravens' top returning spot on both punt and kickoff crews. Wester brought two punts back for touchdowns during his college career, and in 2023 with the Florida Atlantic Owls, he was an FWAA First-Team All-American at the position.
Wester will wear No. 83 for Baltimore, a number he sported during a historically productive tenure with Florida Atlantic. Before joining Colorado, he hauled in 252 catches (including 108 in 2023) for 2,703 yards and 23 total touchdowns over four seasons.
With the Buffs in 2024, Wester quickly became a favorite target of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and a focal point of an extremely successful offense. He grabbed 74 passes, moving him into sixth in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history with 326 career catches, along with 931 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Wester's smooth routes, blistering speed and soft hands helped Colorado achieve a 9-4 season. Getting him the ball in space proved to be a simple yet effective strategy, as he made sure opposing defenses couldn't devote all resources to Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
Against the Baylor Bears, he made a diving, game-tying touchdown catch as the clock expired, a Hail Mary moment Buffaloes fans will never forget. He later earned the elusive No. 1 jersey from coach Deion Sanders, wearing it during the Buffs' trip to the Alamo Bowl against the BYU Cougars.
Wester, Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. were all selected to the NFL as wide receivers out of Colorado, the most of any school in this past draft. Will Sheppard, the fourth member of the Buffs' incredible receiver corps, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before a failed physical currently leaves him without a team.