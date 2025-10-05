Buffs Beat

Winners and Losers From Colorado's Mistake-Filled Defeat At TCU

Quarterback Kaidon Salter struggled massively in the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 6 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs while running back Dallan Hayden and CU's defensive line found success. Still, far too many mistakes cost the Buffs in their third loss to begin Big 12 play.

Jack Carlough

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three interceptions, a costly fumble and several smaller mistakes hindered the Colorado Buffaloes in Saturday's 35-21 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, marking a new low to an already challenging season.

While shortcomings deservedly earn most of the attention following a loss, coach Deion Sanders' Buffs also showed some good in Fort Worth. Running back Dallan Hayden enjoyed a breakout game, the defensive line dominated throughout and wide receiver Omarion Miller nearly totaled 100 receiving yards, to name a few bright spots.

Still, "Coach Prime" will be challenged to get the 2-4 Buffs back on track.

Winners Losers Colorado Buffaloes Mistake Defeat TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 Football Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Dallan Hayden
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Trent Battle (6) sheds the tackle attempt by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"The thing that I told our team is '(If) we keep doing the same old thing we've always done, we're gonna get the same old things that we've always gotten,'" Sanders said, per BuffsTV. "And they're not happy by any means about that. The coaching staff, I'm challenging them right now to figure this thing out. Let's prayerfully understand that we are so much better in the second halves than what we're showing."

Below are the biggest winners and losers from Colorado's Saturday night loss to TCU:

Winner: Colorado's Defensive Line

Winners Losers Colorado Buffaloes Mistake Defeat TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 Football Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Dallan Hayden
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) is strip sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Keaten Wade (27) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado's defensive line enjoyed a dominant performance with Keaten Wade, Arden Walker, Amari McNeill, Alexander McPherson and others all coming up at key moments.

With TCU losing its starting left tackle early in the first quarter, the Buffs recorded two sacks, seven TFLs and held the Horned Frogs to just 2.7 yards per carry. Wade led all linemen with seven tackles, followed by Merritt, Walker and McNeill with three each.

Loser: Kaidon Salter

Kaidon Salter had arguably the worst game of his five-year college career, as the veteran quarterback threw three interceptions in the first half and was off-beat on several other throws. His poor performance may have reignited Colorado's quarterback carousel as well.

“I threw three dumb picks... bad decisions by me," Salter said, per DNVR's Scott Procter. “I didn’t execute, and I have to do better.”

Will "Coach Prime" give freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis the starting nod against Iowa State next week?

Winner: Dallan Hayden

Winners Losers Colorado Buffaloes Mistake Defeat TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 Football Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Dallan Hayden
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Tristan Johnson (35) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

After missing the early part of the season with a hand injury, running back Dallan Hayden enjoyed a true breakout performance against the Horned Frogs with 61 rushing yards and another 10 receiving. The last time Hayden rushed for over 40 yards came against Purdue in 2023 when he was wearing an Ohio State uniform.

MORE: Deion Sanders Provides Clarity On Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation

MORE: Deion Sanders Explains Why Colorado Buffaloes Haven't Shifted To Zone Defense

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Sends Powerful Message to Colorado Buffaloes Locker Room

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Has Surprising Quarterback Ranking

Loser: Late-Game Execution

Colorado made far too many mistakes down the stretch once again. Most notably, true freshman Quentin Gibson couldn't clear his blockers on a punt return late in the fourth quarter, resulting in the ball hitting Kam Mikell in the back and TCU recovering the fumble.

"It was just a freshman mistake, man," Sanders said, per BuffsTV. "You gotta run up and fair catch, get all your guys out of the way. They gotta know that ball is coming. We gotta do a better job of teaching that, what he needs to do in the situation."

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football