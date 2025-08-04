Buffs Beat

Which Colorado Buffaloes Have Most To Prove During Fall Camp?

With coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes' regular season around the corner, several key players still have plenty on the line. Depth charts are set to be decided soon, and at several important positions, starters are still outwardly uncertain.

Harrison Simeon

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
A friendly mountain breeze cascades down from the Flatirons, whispering for another fall of Colorado Buffaloes football.

The 2025 season will look much different in Boulder, as superstar wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders are all but memories, retired jersey plaques and a heavy trophy case.

Coach Deion Sanders didn't just stick around despite the usual outside noise; he battled and beat bladder cancer to remain with Colorado and his stable of NFL-seasoned assistants.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

With living legends in the past and "Coach Prime" in their present, the Buffs' future holds many bright spots. However, building on a 9-4 campaign and bowl berth in the red-hot Big 12 won't be easy.

As the weather cools and fall camp heats up, who has the most at stake before it all starts on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets?

Julian Lewis, Quarterback

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As a freshman phenom embroiled in a starting quarterback battle, Lewis has a chance to do what most 17-year-olds could never conjure up. He was a five-star for a reason, despite Kaidon Salter's clear experience edge, but his first fall camp is crucial.

Lewis has had his fair share of highlights so far this fall, impressing many with his accuracy, maturity and work ethic. Even if he doesn't start right away, it will be his team once Salter's time is up.

It's no easy task coming into a high-profile collegiate system at his age, but a spotlighted high school career during which he made the cover of Sports Illustrated prepared Lewis for this moment.

Dallan Hayden, Running Back

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado's running game has been burnt toast for two years now. Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur and Sanders have had abandonment issues on the ground, but this could be the season it finally comes together.

Enter Hayden, a talented former Ohio State Buckeye who initially showed promise but struggled mightily in 2024. Rather than restarting again somewhere else, he remained in Boulder to remind Buffs fans what the hype behind his initial transfer was all about.

Competing with Micah Welch, DeKalon Taylor and others for carries in a battered-down backfield under newly hired coach Marshall Faulk, Hayden has a shot to follow through on Coach Prime's promises to pound the rock.

Omarion Miller, Wide Receiver

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) stays on his feet to score after a tackle attempt from Baylor Bears safety Corey Gordon Jr. (24) during the first half at Folsom Field. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

After losing four playmakers to NFL opportunities, Colorado's room of wide receivers needed an upgrade. It got just that in the form of transfers Joseph Williams, Sincere Brown, Hykeem Williams and Jack Hestera, but its most formidable threat could be someone who waited his turn.

Miller is a junior with a senior's highlight reel but the actual game reps of a freshman. His highs have been as dynamic and breathtaking as any wideout in the country, but they've been unceremoniously short-lived.

After some more mixtape-worthy plays throughout the first week of fall camp, Miller looks poised to become the Buffaloes' most reliable pass-catcher.

Jehiem Oatis, Defensive Lineman

Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) celebrates after tackling Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Defensively, Colorado's strongest unit should continue to be its defensive line. Many of its standout edge rushers return, such as Arden Walker, Samuel Okunlola and Keaten Wade.

However, the lack of an interior game-wrecker cost the Buffs in several key moments last season. Ruthless rushing attacks from the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks ultimately decided their Big 12 title hopes.

That's why they brought in Oatis, a massive frame with flashes of carnage at one of the nation's top programs, the Alabama Crimson Tide. His consistency has been a question mark, but if it works, Oatis could guide Colorado's trenches to the next level.

Ben Finneseth, Safety

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The departures of Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sandes left gashes in Colorado's defensive backfield. Dynamic additions were made, such as safeties Tawfiq Byard and Terrance Love.

Carter Stoutmire appears up to the task, but a spot may still be available. This past spring, Finneseth earned a scholarship spot and could finally be primed for a larger defensive role.

As one of the few pre-Coach Prime era players remaining, Finneseth has a continuity factor most Buffs don't. The longtime special teamer and native of Durango, Colorado, is a fan and player favorite for his locker room presence.

