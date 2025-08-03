Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders' Newest Coaching Hire Helping Guide Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter

In a recent fall camp practice video, new Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Byron Leftwich was seen sharing his wisdom with battling quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis. Letfwich officially joined coach Deion Sanders' staff ahead of the 2025 season.

Jack Carlough

Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich walks on the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
New hire Byron Leftwich is already making a positive impact on the Colorado Buffaloes' quarterbacks.

In a recent video posted by Well Off Media, coach Deion Sanders' new staff member was seen working on pocket movement drills with Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who are competing for Colorado's starting quarterback job this fall. Leftwich helped the two gunslingers with their footwork and ability to keep their eyes focused in a chaotic pocket.

A former Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bat Buccaneers, Leftwich was introduced to the team last week prior to Colorado's first training camp practice. The former NFL quarterback worked with future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady during his time with the Bucs and is now helping "Coach Prime" in Boulder.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"With the quarterbacks, he is going to do what he does," Sanders said when introducing Leftwich, per Thee Pregame Show. "He has a wealth of knowledge. With him and (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) and what the whole staff brings offensively, we're going to go to another level. You should feel blessed. This guy knows what he is doing, and he's going to be an (integral) part of our success. I already know that. So let's welcome coach Leftwich."

As "Coach Prime" noted, Leftwich will continue working closely with Shurmur in overseeing Colorado's new-look quarterback room. Lewis, Salter and third-year Buff Ryan Staub are all competing for the starting quarterback role, which was held down by current Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders the past two years.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Friday, Shurmur opened up on how he and Leftwich are approaching Colorado's quarterback room early in fall camp.

"I call it quarterback development," Shurmur said. "I think we'll develop a plan for who plays and when once we get to the game. But right now, as we go through the installations, we demand that they all learn everything that we're doing. I see good progress each day."

Salter is entering his redshirt senior season as one of college football's most experienced quarterbacks, giving him a likely edge over Lewis and Staub. In four seasons at Liberty, he recorded nearly 6,000 passing yards and just over 2,000 ground yards.

"They're both (Salter and Lewis) very, very smart guys," Shurmur said. "JuJu, obviously, is much younger, so this process is a little bit foreign to him. But Kaidon has got a lot of experience, and he's used to it. I think they're both doing extremely well."

Regardless of who wins the starting job, Colorado's entire quarterback room should benefit from Leftwich's presence. Before working under coach Bruce Arians with the Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals, he threw for 10,532 yards, 58 touchdowns and 42 interceptions in the NFL from 2003-2012.

