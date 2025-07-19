Buffs Beat

Can Colorado Buffaloes Become National Championship Contender In Deion Sanders' Year 3?

As the 2025 season approaches, one college football analyst splashed water on the Colorado Buffaloes potentially becoming a national championship contender in coach Deion Sanders' third season. Replacing Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will prove challenging, they said.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Coach Deion Sanders is in for another challenge this fall as he looks to bring the Colorado Buffaloes one step closer to a national championship.

After winning nine games last year in his third season at the helm, Sanders and the Buffs now have their sights on winning the Big 12 Conference, which would give Colorado its first College Football Playoff bid. "Coach Prime" remains adamant that the Buffs are a better overall team compared to last season, but the losses of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL have some analysts skeptical about CU's high hopes for 2025.

While appearing on the "Locked on Buffs" podcast, Spencer McLaughlin of Locked on College Football shared his belief that Colorado is still a few years away from reaching the sport's highest echelon.

Colorado Buffaloes Become National Championship Contender Deion Sanders Year 3 College Football Playoff Big 12 Kaidon Salter
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"I don't know that I'm expecting Colorado to just jump up and contend for a national championship," McLaughlin said. "These things take time. You got to crawl before you can walk. I think that for Colorado, where their focus should be is winning the Big 12, getting to the Big 12 Championship Game. Get there first. Show that you are capable of outperforming everybody else for a 12-game season... before you start thinking about that next step."

McLaughlin then admitted that Deion Sanders' strategy of rebuilding his roster through the transfer portal each year has worked so far, as evidenced by Colorado's 9-4 campaign last fall. Still, taking another step forward without Shedeur and Hunter leading the way will be difficult.

Colorado Buffaloes Become National Championship Contender Deion Sanders Year 3 College Football Playoff Big 12 Kaidon Salter
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a passing drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Whether you're doing it through the portal or through the high school ranks, you can't expect to have done it in Year 3," McLaughlin said. "Now, I think with what Colorado did last year, the expectation to compete for a Big 12 championship, I get why plenty of fans have that. I don't have that personally because I think Shedeur and Travis just did so much last year that Colorado to me is ripe for a pull-back sort of season."

Colorado Buffaloes Become National Championship Contender Deion Sanders Year 3 College Football Playoff Big 12 Kaidon Salter
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Multiple players will have to step up on both sides of the ball to replace Hunter's production, including cornerback DJ McKinney and returning wide receivers Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller. At quarterback, Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis are competing to become Shedeur's heir, a role that comes with plenty of pressure.

"They (Hunter and Shedeur) were great players. We have a better team," Deion Sanders told ESPN at Big 12 media days. "There's a difference between great players and a great team. We have a better team, but we can never replace those types of players. It may take three players on offense to replace a Travis Hunter. It may take two players to replace a Shedeur Sanders, and that's what we brought here."

