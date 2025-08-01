Colorado Buffaloes New-Look Offensive Line Poised For Breakout Season?
When coach Deion Sanders first transformed the Colorado Buffaloes roster in 2023, his offensive line was left behind.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for his life, and offensive coordination shifted from the college-style scheme of Sean Lewis to emulation of the pros in Pat Shurmur.
Little by little, the line fastened its seatbelts. Five-star phenom Jordan Seaton came aboard in 2024, helping Colorado to a 9-4 record. This offseason, the Buffs once again transformed the unit into something more.
After one week of fall camp, Colorado's trenches look more fortified than ever.
"The big thing with the offensive line, a lot of new faces," Shurmur told reporters after Friday's practice. "You can say our most productive offensive lineman last year was Jordan Seaton, and he was a true freshman. Really, the other four guys are gone. . . . Fortunately, our personnel people brought in a lot of terrific players, plus some guys that were starters last year that made huge improvements."
Through Well Off Media video, the Buffs' current first-team offensive line stands as Seaton at left tackle, Xavier Hill at left guard, Zarian McGill at center, Zy Crisler at right guard and Larry Johnson III at right tackle.
Seaton aims to enter the elite tier of offensive linemen in the country after an extremely promising freshman campaign. The Washington, D.C. native will protect the blindside and become a "veteran" for a line that may also start four recent transfers.
"Seat is a unique kid," Crisler told reporters of Seaton on Friday. "He's a young guy, but he carries himself like an older guy."
Colorado's line has a healthy mix of youth and experience, and transfers like Hill (Memphis Tigers) and Crisler (Illinois Fighting Illini) have spent time at multiple positions. For Shurmur and the offensive line coach triumvirate of Gunnar White, Andre Gurode and George Hegamin, a foundational unit could be in play.
Still, the line's cohesion is mandatory for Colorado to generate the offensive identity it desires.
"In terms of development, it all starts up front," Shurmur said. "No matter how many tight ends we put in the corps, or how many wideouts, we need physicality and buy-in and play hard together from all five of those guys."
Shurmur stressed that character is another quintessential property in how this year's line performs. Several of last season's projected starters, such as guard Tyler Johnson and center Yakiri Walker, struggled to see the field due to issues unrelated to their quality of play.
"Better Buffaloes make better players," Shurmur said. "We've brought in some guys that I feel like are better people and better players, and they're quickly starting to gel."
Youngsters such as Carde Smith and Chauncey Gooden, alongside returning starters in Phillip Houston and Tyler Brown, add fuel to the competitive fire that may make Colorado's offensive line so special in 2025.
Seaton, Hill and Crisler all have flashed rugged, top-shelf play in various situations, but in the "Coach Prime" era, the trenches have never been this deep.
Colorado's line play will be the bedrock of how balanced its offensive attack can become. Quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis will need steep protection to find their wide receivers, while the Buffs' run game seeks to heighten its productivity.