Colorado Buffaloes' Offensive Line X-Factor?
The Colorado Buffaloes' offensive line has a chance to ascend in 2025, and guard Kareem Harden could be the unit's X-factor.
Entering his third season in Boulder, the grad student hasn't quite secured a regular starting spot. However, offensive line coach George Hegamin hinted at a crucial role for him to play.
“Swiss army knife, 'Reem can do a lot of good things," Hegamin said. "He doesn’t even look like the same guy physically.”
Harden has appeared in 24 games over two years at Colorado, mostly at right guard. He started seven games last season, and in 265 pass blocking snaps, he allowed just one sack, four quarterback hits and six hurries.
Still, his stable presence was overshadowed by feeble play elsewhere on the unit. With an influx of transfer portal talent pushing him harder and a made-over Buffs strength staff, Harden bulked up 15 pounds to stand at 6-5, 330.
He's going nowhere.
Harden has seen first-team reps in recent Colorado practice, including Friday's high-profile scrimmage that included highlights from running back Dekalon Taylor, wide receiver Hykeem Williams and more.
Hidden in a wealth of dynamic fliers was Harden, chugging away in place of prized Illinois Fighting Illini transfer Zylon Crisler, who missed the scrimmage due to either injury or rest.
With Hegamin coming to the aid of newly hired offensive line coach Gunnar White alongside Andre Gurode, Crisler was one of many transfers added to Colorado's trenches. Memphis Tigers standout Xavier Hill, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs center Zarian McGill and Tennessee Volunteers tackle Larry Johnson III all arrived in Boulder with eyes on first-team reps.
And while many of these newcomers have made an immediate impact, leaving 2024 staples such as Phillip Houston and Tyler Brown in the dust, Harden keeps chipping away. He transformed his body, has stayed healthy and waited for his number to be called.
He could wind up at several different positions, as hinted at by Gurode's "Swiss Army Knife" designation. Harden was afforded an extra year of eligibility due to his time at Butler Community College in Kansas and is poised to make the most of it.
His juice is worth the squeeze, as shown through his reliability amid chaos in 2023 and 2024. Harden's journey from his upbringing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to community college and now a prominent spot in Boulder is eloquently written. He's quietly becoming one of coach Deion Sanders's diamonds in the rough.
This fall, Harden's side of the line will become especially vital to contain. Colorado is bent on establishing a run game under Pro Football Hall of Fame running backs coach Marshall Faulk.
If Harden hopes to remain in the starting mix, his run-blocking ability will take center stage. Crisler and Hill were dominant pile-pushers at their prior schools and should see considerable time, but Hegamin implied there may be quick rotation of the line if it doesn't seize immediate control.
Colorado kicks off its season in just 10 days, with high hopes for Harden just beneath bombastic hype for the offensive line.