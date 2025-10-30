Buffs Beat

How Colorado Buffaloes Plan on Slowing Arizona Running Back Ismail Mahdi

The Colorado Buffaloes and defensive run game coordinator George Helow will be challenged to slow Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi, who leads the Wildcats with 445 rushing yards. On Wednesday, Helow spoke on Colorado's approach against Mahdi.

Jack Carlough

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs the ball while Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) defends during the fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs the ball while Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) defends during the fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — Stopping the run will again be critical for the Colorado Buffaloes' defense in Saturday's test against the versatile Arizona Wildcats.

While he hasn't exactly received a high number of carries in recent weeks, Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi has proven effective with the ball in his hands, averaging a healthy 5.8 yards per rush. His 445 total ground yards lead the Wildcats and ranks 11th in the Big 12 Conference.

On Wednesday, Colorado defensive ends coach and defensive run game coordinator George Helow was asked about his approach to slowing the Wildcats' top rusher.

"We can't let him bounce up the second level and get on the edge," Helow said. "The guy's really fast. He's a 5-foot-9.5, 185-pound back. When he was at Texas State, he had multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons back-to-back. Anybody that has that type of success at any level is a really good football player, and he's been able to play well as he's moved to the Power Four."

Colorado's Plan To Slow Ismail Mahdi

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens running back Jo Silver (27) scores a touchdown past Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Defensive ends Keaten Wade, Arden Walker, London Merritt and Alexander McPherson will all play key roles in Colorado's plan to slow Mahdi.

"We've got to secure the edges," Helow said. "We got to make him run north and south, put hats on him, gang tackle him. Open-field tackling is a big thing. We got to get him on the ground, got to take good angles to the football."

Colorado's run defense is coming off its worst performance of the season as Utah rushed for 422 yards en route to beating the Buffs on Saturday, 53-7. Helow is encouraged by how his defensive ends have since responded, but they'll have plenty to prove against Arizona.

How Noah Fifita Challenges Colorado

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Siale Esera (54) tackles Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) during the first quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Helow's run stoppers can't put too much of their focus on Mahdi because Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is just as dangerous when he decides to run.

"We got a lot of respect for Arizona and what they do," Helow said. "Same thing for the quarterback, right? He's a 5-foot-10 guy; he'll make you miss. We got to be good on our edge mechanics. He'll look to scramble. He keeps his eyes downfield, does a good job and looks to throw the ball. You got to tackle a guy like that like a running back, because he's going to give you a head fake and make you miss. We've been working on it. We're excited about the opportunity and looking forward to it."

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker (53) dances after his sack for a safety on Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson (12) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With Mahdi often by his side, Fifita has thrown for 1,829 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions for the 4-3 Wildcats. Colorado held Fifita to 138 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception in last season's matchup in Tucson.

Kickoff between the two former Pac-12 foes is set for 5 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

