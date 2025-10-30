How Colorado Buffaloes Plan on Slowing Arizona Running Back Ismail Mahdi
BOULDER — Stopping the run will again be critical for the Colorado Buffaloes' defense in Saturday's test against the versatile Arizona Wildcats.
While he hasn't exactly received a high number of carries in recent weeks, Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi has proven effective with the ball in his hands, averaging a healthy 5.8 yards per rush. His 445 total ground yards lead the Wildcats and ranks 11th in the Big 12 Conference.
On Wednesday, Colorado defensive ends coach and defensive run game coordinator George Helow was asked about his approach to slowing the Wildcats' top rusher.
"We can't let him bounce up the second level and get on the edge," Helow said. "The guy's really fast. He's a 5-foot-9.5, 185-pound back. When he was at Texas State, he had multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons back-to-back. Anybody that has that type of success at any level is a really good football player, and he's been able to play well as he's moved to the Power Four."
Colorado's Plan To Slow Ismail Mahdi
Defensive ends Keaten Wade, Arden Walker, London Merritt and Alexander McPherson will all play key roles in Colorado's plan to slow Mahdi.
"We've got to secure the edges," Helow said. "We got to make him run north and south, put hats on him, gang tackle him. Open-field tackling is a big thing. We got to get him on the ground, got to take good angles to the football."
Colorado's run defense is coming off its worst performance of the season as Utah rushed for 422 yards en route to beating the Buffs on Saturday, 53-7. Helow is encouraged by how his defensive ends have since responded, but they'll have plenty to prove against Arizona.
How Noah Fifita Challenges Colorado
Helow's run stoppers can't put too much of their focus on Mahdi because Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is just as dangerous when he decides to run.
"We got a lot of respect for Arizona and what they do," Helow said. "Same thing for the quarterback, right? He's a 5-foot-10 guy; he'll make you miss. We got to be good on our edge mechanics. He'll look to scramble. He keeps his eyes downfield, does a good job and looks to throw the ball. You got to tackle a guy like that like a running back, because he's going to give you a head fake and make you miss. We've been working on it. We're excited about the opportunity and looking forward to it."
MORE: What Arizona Coach Brent Brennan Said About Deion Sanders And Colorado
MORE: Three Best Trade Destinations For Shedeur Sanders With Looming Deadline
MORE: Deion Sanders Sends Warning To Colorado Buffaloes Players Amid Low Point
With Mahdi often by his side, Fifita has thrown for 1,829 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions for the 4-3 Wildcats. Colorado held Fifita to 138 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception in last season's matchup in Tucson.
Kickoff between the two former Pac-12 foes is set for 5 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1.