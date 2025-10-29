The One Major Goal That Continues To Motivate Colorado Buffaloes
BOULDER — They'll have to be nearly perfect, but reaching a bowl game is still technically on the table for the 3-5 Colorado Buffaloes.
With four regular season games remaining, three wins are needed to send CU to its second straight bowl game. That won't come easily, however, with Arizona State and Kansas State awaiting Colorado at the end of next month.
As his college football career nears its conclusion, defensive end Arden Walker has hopes of reaching a bowl game and has made a point of reminding his teammates about what's still on the table.
"We got to get to six wins, really," Walker said. "That's the bowl-eligible number. That's why I've been preaching to a lot of guys in the locker room, like we got to get there. For us to play in December, we got to continue to make sure you get wins."
Arden Walker Aiming For Extra Opportunity
Walker, the son of former Colorado star defensive tackle Arthur Walker, recognizes the value each game presents toward his post-college goal of reaching the NFL.
"In terms of me, the trajectory of where I'm trying to go and where I'm trying to be, I have a few games left," the younger Walker said. "I'm trying to make the most of my situation, if anything, because the unknowns are coming up."
For Walker, winning games only stands to boost his NFL Draft stock. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive end is certainly worthy of a professional opportunity, but a strong finish to his college career could help alleviate any pre-draft anxieties.
"I'm not gonna act like it's not there, of course," Walker said. "The more I focus on that — it is selfish in a way — but once again, the success of the team is going to help me. If I do my part and make sure that we get the wins that we need to do, the exposure and by making the plays that come to me, I feel like it's completely where I need to be."
Through Colorado's first eight games, Walker owns 32 total tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries.
Keaten Wade Also Motivated By Bowl Game
When asked if the Buffs still hold belief in the locker room, fellow defensive end Keaten Wade also pointed toward the potential of a bowl game.
"I believe there is, just winning the next three games or however so that we got to get in the bowl game," Wade said. "I feel like there's definitely still goals to reach this season, and I feel like we're not giving up as a group."
Colorado will aim to secure its fourth win on Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats. Kickoff at Folsom Field is set for 5 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1.