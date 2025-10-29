What Deion Sanders Said About Arizona Coach Brent Brennan's Character
BOULDER — The respect is mutual between Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and second-year Arizona Wildcats leader Brent Brennan ahead of their rematch battle this coming weekend.
One year after Colorado handled Arizona in Tucson, the Wildcats are now set to visit Boulder on Saturday for the first time since beating the Buffs in 2023. Brennan's improved squad currently stands 4-3 (1-3 Big 12) with Power Four wins over Kansas State (nonconference exception) and Oklahoma State.
"Coach Brennan, a great guy, one of the good guys," Sanders said. "I don't think there's any guy coaching in the Big 12 that's not a good guy. I've met all of them there. Great character, he's studious. Authoritarian-type of guys, they're leaders, they have principles and a tremendous amount of structure. I like him tremendously, and I love the job that he's doing there. You can read his coaching history. He's been several places, but he's one of the good guys, and I like what he's doing at Arizona."
The 52-year-old Brennan was previously the head coach at San Jose State, where he led the Spartans to a 34-48 record and three bowl games from 2017-23. After winning four games during his first run at Arizona last fall, Brennan has already matched that mark this year, with quarterback Noah Fifita enjoying a bounce-back season.
Other key Wildcats to know include running back Ismail Mahdi (445 rushing yards), wide receiver Javin Whatley (370 receiving yards) and safety Dalton Johnson (52 total tackles, one interception.
Deion Sanders' Comments on Noah Fifita
Navigating his third season as Arizona's starting quarterback, Fifita has looked more like his 2023 form. The junior threw 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year, but has since rebounded with 17 scores and four interceptions through seven games this season.
"A good young man," Sanders said of Fifita. "I remember after the first year (2023), he was rated really high, and he should have been. I think he had a down year last year because of the change of coaching and the change of the offense. But this kid, to me, he's a pro. He can play. He can spin it, throw it. If you give him time, he's going to make things happen."
Although his Wildcats ultimately lost 31-28, Fifita is coming off an impressive performance against the Houston Cougars, completing 24-of-26 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
Coach Prime Praises Arizona's Defense
"Coach Prime" also gave some love to Arizona's defense and its secondary, in particular.
"Defensively, they get after it," Sanders said. "I can recall big corners, long corners. They put your hands on the receivers. It's going to pose a tremendous threat because they get after it on the defensive side of the ball."
Along with Johnson, Genesis Smith has seven passes defended and Treydan Stukes owns two interceptions.