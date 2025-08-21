How Colorado Buffaloes Plan On Winning Without Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
BOULDER — Linebacker Jeremiah Brown shared Thursday that the Colorado Buffaloes have had their best fall camp since coach Deion Sanders arrived three years ago.
Despite losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL, Brown believes the Buffs are "hungry" entering the 2025 season and focused on the team's overall success. Colorado is currently preparing for its third season opener under "Coach Prime," which will come against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.
Jeremiah Brown Opens Up About Colorado's Fall Camp
"This the best one (fall camp) I feel like overall," said Brown, who transferred from Jackson State to Colorado in 2022. "A lot more team-oriented. Everybody's bonding together. As soon as practice is over, we're all going to do something together."
"Coach Prime" has shared a similar sentiment in offseason interviews, stating that Colorado is a better overall team and will simply win in different ways this fall. Along with Shedeur and Hunter, the Buffs are moving forward without a slew of other impact players now in the NFL, including wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, defensive end BJ Green II and safeties Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders.
In response, "Coach Prime" and his staff attacked the transfer portal hard again this offseason, particularly on the offensive line and at wide receiver.
Colorado "Hungry" To Prove Something
Brown was also asked about the national belief that Colorado will regress without Shedeur Sanders and Hunter. Those losses and others certainly sting, but the Buffs have formed a better mindset in many regards.
"I feel like the team is very hungry, especially in that receiving room, to prove something that they can take that step up and fill in those shoes of the LaJohntay's, the Jimmy's, the Will Sheppard's and the Travis Hunter's," Brown said. "They want to take that chip on their shoulder. Quentin (Gibson) and all the freshmen that came in, they want it bad."
Other wide receivers expected to make an impact this season include sophomore Dre'lon Miller, Tulsa transfer Joseph Williams, Campbell transfer Sincere Brown, Florida State transfer Hykeem Williams and junior Omarion Miller. They'll likely catch passes from projected starting quarterback Kaidon Salter, who spent the past four seasons with the Liberty Flames.
CU Buffs Turning Doubt Into Fuel
Dealing with outside skepticism isn't anything new for Colorado. For one reason or another, the Buffs have often been doubted under "Coach Prime," and it's more of the same this fall with Shedeur and Hunter no longer in Boulder.
"(I'm looking forward to) being able to make an impact on that field and show everybody that just because Travis and Shedeur are not here anymore, that we can still take it to the top," defensive back Preston Hodge said. "The sky is the limit for this team.”