Buffs Beat

How Colorado Buffaloes Plan On Winning Without Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

Linebacker Jeremiah Brown believes the Colorado Buffaloes have had their "best" fall camp of the coach Deion Sanders era, stating that players are more connected and focused on the team goals. Colorado will open its season next week against Georgia Tech.

Jack Carlough

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warm up prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warm up prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — Linebacker Jeremiah Brown shared Thursday that the Colorado Buffaloes have had their best fall camp since coach Deion Sanders arrived three years ago.

Despite losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL, Brown believes the Buffs are "hungry" entering the 2025 season and focused on the team's overall success. Colorado is currently preparing for its third season opener under "Coach Prime," which will come against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.

Jeremiah Brown Opens Up About Colorado's Fall Camp

Colorado Buffaloes Best Fall Camp Deion Sanders Jeremiah Brown Preston Hodge Coach Prime Big 12 Football Boulder Georgia Tech
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"This the best one (fall camp) I feel like overall," said Brown, who transferred from Jackson State to Colorado in 2022. "A lot more team-oriented. Everybody's bonding together. As soon as practice is over, we're all going to do something together."

"Coach Prime" has shared a similar sentiment in offseason interviews, stating that Colorado is a better overall team and will simply win in different ways this fall. Along with Shedeur and Hunter, the Buffs are moving forward without a slew of other impact players now in the NFL, including wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, defensive end BJ Green II and safeties Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders.

In response, "Coach Prime" and his staff attacked the transfer portal hard again this offseason, particularly on the offensive line and at wide receiver.

Colorado "Hungry" To Prove Something

Colorado Buffaloes Best Fall Camp Deion Sanders Jeremiah Brown Preston Hodge Coach Prime Big 12 Football Boulder Georgia Tech
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Brown was also asked about the national belief that Colorado will regress without Shedeur Sanders and Hunter. Those losses and others certainly sting, but the Buffs have formed a better mindset in many regards.

"I feel like the team is very hungry, especially in that receiving room, to prove something that they can take that step up and fill in those shoes of the LaJohntay's, the Jimmy's, the Will Sheppard's and the Travis Hunter's," Brown said. "They want to take that chip on their shoulder. Quentin (Gibson) and all the freshmen that came in, they want it bad."

Other wide receivers expected to make an impact this season include sophomore Dre'lon Miller, Tulsa transfer Joseph Williams, Campbell transfer Sincere Brown, Florida State transfer Hykeem Williams and junior Omarion Miller. They'll likely catch passes from projected starting quarterback Kaidon Salter, who spent the past four seasons with the Liberty Flames.

MORE: Deion Sanders Ready To Name Starting Quarterback For Colorado Buffaloes?

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Makes Unique College Football List

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes To Land Elite Quarterback Recruit Over Texas Longhorns?

MORE: Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff Compared To Florida State By Transfer Receiver

CU Buffs Turning Doubt Into Fuel

Colorado Buffaloes Best Fall Camp Deion Sanders Jeremiah Brown Preston Hodge Coach Prime Big 12 Football Boulder Georgia Tech
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) and inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Dealing with outside skepticism isn't anything new for Colorado. For one reason or another, the Buffs have often been doubted under "Coach Prime," and it's more of the same this fall with Shedeur and Hunter no longer in Boulder.


"(I'm looking forward to) being able to make an impact on that field and show everybody that just because Travis and Shedeur are not here anymore, that we can still take it to the top," defensive back Preston Hodge said. "The sky is the limit for this team.”

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football