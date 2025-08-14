Baltimore Ravens Coach Willie Taggart Shares Unbelievable Story About Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester
Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester exploded onto the NFL stage with one of the most electrifying debuts of the preseason.
In front of a roaring home crowd at M&T Bank Stadium, the former Colorado Buffaloes star brought fans to their feet with a dazzling 87-yard punt return for a touchdown—a spectacular play that officially announced his arrival into the league.
On special teams alone, Wester racked up a total of 104 return yards.
His night didn’t stop there, though. On offense, he accounted for 41 of the Ravens’ 59 total passing yards against the Indianapolis Colts, showcasing his versatility and ability to impact the game in multiple ways.
The performance was so impressive that Pro Football Focus named him the highest-graded rookie wide receiver of the week, awarding him an 84.1 rating.
Speaking It Into Existence
Perhaps the most notable praise from the Ravens staff came from assistant coach Willie Taggart, who also shared an incredible story that revealed Wester’s mindset before his breakout debut.
“I knew he was going to come in and impress people with the way he played,” Taggart told the media this week about Wester. He then recalled an incredible conversation the two shared just hours before kickoff.
“I’ll tell you what was cool about the other night — that day, LaJohntay and I were sitting in a meeting and I asked him, ‘So what do you think about the city, what do you think about Baltimore?’ He’s like, ‘Coach, I’m going to introduce myself to the city tonight.’ So when he got that punt return, I was like, you gotta be kidding me, you know? That was pretty cool. He kind of spoke it into existence, but that’s what he does. He’s been doing that since day one.”
It’s a remarkable story that shows Wester’s self-belief is as strong as his game-breaking skills, which makes it hard not to draw parallels between his confidence and that of his college coach, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Coaches Take Notice
As the Ravens prepare for their week 2 preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Wester’s coaches have had nothing but praise for the rookie sixth-round draft pick.
Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said he believes Wester’s role will only grow. “I think down the road, this year and moving forward, he’s going to be a heck of a weapon,” Monken said.
Monken also noted Wester’s value as a utility player, someone who could step in seamlessly if a key starter like wideout Zay Flowers were unavailable, further suggesting that he sees Wester as part of the Ravens’ long-term plans.
Building Momentum in Baltimore
Wester’s blend of playmaking ability, special teams value, and fearless approach to the game has made him one of the most intriguing rookies to watch this preseason.
The Ravens’ social media team capitalized on that intrigue by posting an on-field style clip of his 87-yard return, capturing the reaction of Wester and the sideline.
As Wester celebrated in the end zone, the camera panned to MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was hopping around the sideline, thrilled with Wester's return. As he returned to the sideline, both Jackson and coach John Harbaugh met Wester to congratulate him.
The entire celebration was genuine and full of excitement, with teammates mobbing Wester as he returned to the bench.
The praise from the coaching staff along with moments like these showcase Wester's impact on the field and hint that he’s quickly earning respect and trust of the entire Baltimore locker room—an essential step toward securing a spot on the final 53-man roster.