Deion Sanders Addresses Transfers Talking About Old Programs

Behind coach Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes have started to reset the culture in Boulder in hopes of finding sustained success. However, that doesn’t come without major roster turnover, and with that roster turnover, there can often be some negativity.

A few former players have talked about their time with the Buffaloes, often comparing it negatively to their experience at a new program.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coach Prime’s Instructions

“Guys, one thing we don’t do is talk about yesterday. We don’t talk about your former schools, your former coaches. We don’t do that, we’re professionals,” said Sanders in the practice video from Well Off Media.

Over the last few weeks, there have been a few instances of former Colorado players talking in a rather negative light at the program, including left tackle Jordan Seaton, who transferred to LSU; quarterback Ryan Staub, who transferred to Tennessee; and defensive end London Merritt, who transferred to Clemson.

“When I left Colorado, I felt like I was at a good point, but coming here, the transition from how I eat to how we work out here is just kind of different….My decision to come here was based off, it just means more,” Seaton said. “Being here is really just different from how we train to how we work…We’re big on extra around here. Just doing what’s required is not enough.”

As he talked about at practice, Sanders has instructed his team not to react to the comments that have been made by former players. He has also told them not to talk about any of their former programs. Doing that brings unnecessary attention to the Buffaloes and takes their focus off the most important thing, which is success on the field.

In recent years of social media, what high-level athletes say is always being monitored, which is something Sanders wants his squad to be mindful of.

In his experience as a collegiate and professional athlete, coach Sanders has seen the impacts of statements made in the media and how a team can be negatively affected by them. That negativity, in many cases, can cause teams to turn on each other, as well as significantly underperform on the field.

Based on where Colorado is at, Sanders cannot afford his team to underperform, which is why he is doing everything he can to limit the off-field distractions.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Motivation Behind Deion Sanders

The comments from these former players have talked about a variety of things, but the main criticism seems to be the coaching, culture, and the facilities.

This offseason, Sanders has seemingly changed the way he wants to run his program, and it seems Colorado is heading in a positive direction.

With new transfers across the roster, which have improved several positions, and a revamped coaching staff, the Buffaloes may be a team to be reckoned with in 2026. While Seaton, Staub, and Merritt believe they have made the right decision to leave Boulder, the future under "Coach Prime" may be brighter and more dominant than these players could have ever imagined.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Answers To The Criticism

Sanders is doing his best to rewrite the narrative in Boulder, which has been showcased by his actions and the actions of the athletic department.

"Coach Prime" has started that process with a new-look coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, defensive coordinator Chris Marve, tight ends coach Josh Niblett, and safeties coach Vonn Bell. Sanders has also changed his approach in recruiting, which seems to have helped the culture at Colorado so far this spring, with leaders stepping up all over the roster.

Additionally, new athletic Director Fernando Lovo is stepping into his new role at Colorado. One of the larger focuses for Lovo is upgrading the facilities for the football team when the conversations on how to do so can begin.

Sanders and Colorado understand the pressure and the eyes that are on them in 2026. The comments and controversial statements made by people outside the program are nothing new for the Buffaloes. The only thing that will change is the added motivation for Colorado behind coach Sanders and their desire to find sustained success and contend for Big 12 titles.