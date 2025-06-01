Colorado Buffaloes Record Highest Spring Team GPA In Program History
On and off the field, the Colorado Buffaloes football program has broken several records over the past two-plus years under the leadership of coach Deion Sanders.
The list recently added another impressive accomplishment as the Buffs recorded their highest-ever spring semester grade point average at 2.957, just shy of the overall record 3.011 set last fall. Also announced Friday, the University of Colorado's entire athletics landscape, which includes 342 student-athletes across 15 programs, set the highest spring GPA in school history at 3.264. CU's women's ski team led the way with a 3.825 GPA.
Cumulatively, the Colorado football program finished with a GPA over 3.0.
Colorado athletic director Rick George credited the school's Herbst Academic Center and executive senior associate AD for student success Kris Livingston for helping fuel the record-setting spring.
"I am very proud of our student athletes, coaches and Herbst academic staff led by Kris Livingston for this great accomplishment," George said in a press release. "We have created a great culture around our academic program and we are seeing the results of that effort year after year."
Along with football and women's ski, women's tennis, women's lacrosse and men's track and field each recorded its highest spring GPA in program history.
"These are big-time results," Livingston said. "For the most part, the student-athletes are dialed-in and strive for excellence in their sport, the classroom, and in the community. The staff in the Herbst Academic Center and the coaches partner to provide expectations, support, and accountability."
While football was technically in its offseason during the spring semester, players still had to balance academics with 15 organized spring practices, including the Black and Gold Day spring football game on April 19. Spring practices also require ample time for recovery and film.
Each week during the spring semester, CU honored a pair of players making strides in the classroom. Notable "Football Students of the Week" included freshman linebacker Mantrez Walker, offensive linemen Jordan Seaton and Zy Crisler, quarterback Julian Lewis, defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot, defensive lineman Alexander McPherson and several others.
Lewis was a leading force in Colorado's record-setting spring GPA, finishing his first college semester with a 3.35. The former five-star prospect was an early enrollee and has plans to graduate college in three years, an accomplishment met by former Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter in May.
"This is how we move. Summer classes, three-year grad," Lewis said on his YouTube channel. "That's what I need, to be three-and-done... It's mental overload, but that's a part of life I chose, so I can't really complain."
As Lewis and others take summer classes, the Buffs are about two months away from beginning their third fall camp under "Coach Prime." Colorado will enter the 2025 season with Big 12 Conference title aspirations after winning nine games last year.