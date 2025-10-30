Where Colorado Stands 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Kavian Bryant As Commitment Date Looms
Four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant is one of the top quarterbacks from the recruiting class of 2027. The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have been targeting Bryant, and with his commitment date set for Nov. 1, the recruit’s father revealed his status with the program.
Bryant is down to four schools: the Colorado Buffaloes, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the Florida State Seminoles. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Bryant is the No. 29 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 quarterback, and the No. 5 player from Texas.
Bryant’s father revealed to Rivals that not only are the Buffaloes in the top four, but it is a tight race between each of the quarterback’s final programs.
“He feels comfortable about the schools. They all offered really good things, and one of the good things they offer is a pathway to the field,” Bryant’s father told Rivals. “It’s been a tight race between four schools … he’s been juggling different things toward me and I’ve been throwing different things at him.”
Sanders Playing Major Role In Bryant’s Recruitment
All four schools stand out to Bryant in different ways, but the quarterback’s father revealed Sanders is playing a major role in the recruitment process.
“I’ve always been a huge fan of Deion Sanders coming up. He has a huge resume, but for me, what sticks out is his resume as a father. I can kind of relate to him raising his boys that way,” Bryant’s father continued. “He knows a lot of what I’m going through, and hearing him give advice from a father’s perspective was great.”
“Kavian sees a pathway to the field; he sees the system that he can thrive in and excel in, and the coach and staff there have been phenomenal recruiting him.”
Notably, for the first two seasons with the Buffaloes, Sanders coached his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Shilo Sanders. While with his sons, Sanders helped turn a one-win program into a 9-4 team in just two seasons.
Aside from the on-field aspect, Sanders mentored his sons, and this is something that stands out to Bryant’s family.
In addition to the familial aspect, the Colorado Buffaloes will give Bryant a path to play, which is what the quarterback is looking for from all four programs. While true freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis has not played much this season, Sanders has remained open about not throwing him into the fire, while preparing him to be the team’s eventual starter.
If Bryant were to commit to Colorado, the Buffaloes would have the quarterback position set for the next couple of years, helping them turn into a consistently competitive program.
Sanders’ recruiting method is to bring in players who could see the field early in their collegiate career. Understanding the path to playing is important for Bryant, and he understands what his future with Colorado could look like.
Bryant’s father told Rivals that he expects the decision to be made by Friday evening, just one day before his announcement. With Bryant’s decision coming down to the wire, each school has a fair shot, giving Colorado a chance to land a major commitment.
The Colorado Buffaloes have not received a commitment from the recruiting class of 2027, which means Bryant could be their first.