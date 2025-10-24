Why A Shedeur Sanders Trade Would Benefit NFL Career
The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 4, and one player who could be on the market is Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Colorado Buffaloes fans have been eagerly awaiting when the program’s former quarterback would see the field in the NFL, and that day could be approaching.
Per ESPN Cleveland, there are reports that the Browns could trade Sanders before the deadline. With that, Browns’ insider Tony Grossi explained whether he thinks a trade is possible.
“I’ve heard that they anticipate having [Deshaun Watson] cleared medically by the bye week. Which means they would then have up to three weeks to activate him,” Grossi said. “So timing-wise, it could happen. I just question who’s inquiring about Shedeur Sanders. But if the Browns feel that they’re covered and they have an offer, why not?”
The Browns traded veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 7, giving the starting position to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and keeping Sanders on the sideline. With quarterback Deshaun Watson looking to be medically cleared by the Browns’ bye in week 9, it is possible that Cleveland could trade Sanders, and that may be just what the former Colorado star needs.
Between injuries and teams wanting to see what else is out there, there are a couple of teams that could trade for Sanders. One team to watch for is the New York Jets.
The Jets have yet to win a game and have benched quarterback Justin Fields, and New York could look to trade for Sanders to see if they can turn things around with him.
Other teams to watch for are the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, who could look for a change or a possible future starter. With the trade deadline not for another couple of weeks, there is always a chance an injury occurs and a team reaches out to the Browns for Sanders as well.
Why Trading Sanders Could Be The Best Solution
Through seven games, Sanders has not seen the field during the regular-season. The former Colorado star is working in practice, and it was recently reported that Sanders is developing at a quick rate. The issue is the lack of playing time, and there is no guarantee he will get game snaps with the Browns this year.
Trading Sanders could be what the former Colorado star needs to see the field. As the Browns see what they have in Gabriel, Sanders is still waiting for his opportunity to play. With teams such as the Jets weighing their options about the quarterback position, a trade could help Sanders' NFL career.
The trade deadline takes place after week 9 of the NFL season. Sanders is still waiting for the opportunity to perform, and if given the chance, he could help a team hit its stride in the second half of the season. Not only would he be able to showcase his skills for this season, but a strong performance could land him a starting position next year.
Sanders’ Time With Colorado Proves He Can Help A Franchise
Sanders spent two seasons with the Jackson State Tigers before transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 season. Before Sanders transferred, Colorado had won just one game in 2022.
In Sanders' first season with the Buffaloes, the program took a step forward, opening the season 3-0. While Colorado won just four games that year, Sanders added energy and hope to the program.
In Sanders’ second season with Colorado, the team took an even bigger step forward, finishing the season 9-4 and earning a bowl game. Sanders finished the season passing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He had a completion percentage of 74.0 and only threw 10 interceptions.
Although he dropped to the fifth round, Sanders did enter the 2025 NFL Draft in the conversation as being a first-round pick. Between his work ethic and his growth this season in practice, Sanders' being traded and getting the chance to play could greatly benefit his NFL career.