Shilo Sanders Blasts Browns Reporter for ‘Bad-Mouthing’ Shedeur, Favoring Deshaun Watson

The Sanders family is back in the news after Shedeur’s brother Shilo fired back at a Browns reporter over her claim that Deshaun Watson should be named the team’s QB1 this offseason.

In the wake of her report on Cleveland.com that Watson had the slight edge in the Browns’ ongoing quarterback battle, Mary Kay Cabot went on her social media to explain why she thought Watson deserved the starting position over Sanders.

“[The Browns] really need to get this offense working together as soon as possible to get ready for the season,” Cabot said. “... Deshaun has looked better in these practices so far, he’s a three-time Pro Bowler, he looks really healthy. ... It just seems like he looks the part of a starting quarterback right now while the other guys are still coming up the learning curve.”

Shilo, who last played for the Buccaneers before getting waived in August 2025 after throwing a punch in a preseason game, didn’t agree with Cabot—who has been watching both QBs compete at Browns minicamp—at all. He left a comment (that appears to have since been deleted) under an Instagram post of Cabot’s Watson take telling her to “go make a sandwich.”

Shilo later doubled down on his criticism of the Browns reporter by going on a spiteful rant about Cabot on his Twitch stream:

“And this is to Mary Kay: If you’re gonna be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts,” Shilo said. “Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it makes it seem like it’s something weird like it’s an agenda that you have going on. There’s plenty of women that take reporting football serious and actually do homework and study the game and get the statistics right and get the news right, but with you it’s so much emotion. I don’t want you to make women look bad when it comes to reporting, because you don’t have the will to actually want to report real things that are going on.

“... At minicamp they don’t even have all their receivers. How are you going to say, ‘Oh this is what I think is going to happen.’ We don’t care what you think is going to happen. Let Shedeur go practice. He don’t need to be going on Instagram and Twitter and always saying you just bad-mouthing him. That’s what I got a problem with. ... When it comes to your opinion, you been saying crazy things for the past—since he’s been there. So just chill with that. It don’t make no sense and it makes you look crazy like you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Shilo Sanders BLASTS Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot for constantly painting negative agendas about his brother Shedeur & saying Deshaun Watson deserves to start over him 😳👀



“If you’re gonna be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts… There’s plenty of women that… pic.twitter.com/OUaiE7jCNP — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) April 30, 2026

Cabot didn’t respond to Shilo’s Twitch stream rant but did catch wind of his tasteless “sandwich” insult. Here was her classy reply:

"Let me just say about that, I really do believe I have been an inspiration for lots of women and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world. ... I know that there are so many women who have joined the football world especially because of some of the things I've been able to do over the years, and I'm happy about that,” Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan.

Shedeur is entering his second year with the Browns following an up-and-down rookie season which saw him throw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions across eight games. Earlier this offseason, Browns GM Andrew Berry notably declined to commit to Sanders as the team’s QB1 heading into the 2026 campaign and called the Colorado product a “work in progress.” Meanwhile, Watson last played for the Browns in ‘24 but hasn’t looked like his Pro Bowler self since over five years ago in 2020, when the then-Texans QB led the league in passing yards.

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