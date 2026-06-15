Colorado Shoots Up Recruiting Rankings After Landing New Commitments

The Colorado Buffaloes boosted their 2027 recruiting class in landing three new recruits, all of whom arrived during the weekend of June 12.

Colorado started the morning winning over three-star edge rusher Drew Sapp out of Florida. But added unranked interior offensive lineman talent Jayin Talib, the nephew of Super Bowl winning cornerback for the Denver Broncos Aqib Talib. Then, Colorado flipped three-star offensive lineman and Ole Miss commit Coderro McDaniel.

The moves continue Colorado's recruiting traction for the summer. And now has the Buffaloes moving up in the recruiting rankings.

Where Colorado now Ranks National Recruiting Wise

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado once sat outside No. 75 for the 2027 recruiting class. But that came during a time coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff held down three verbal commits.

The Buffs at No. 35 overall per On3/Rivals and No. 33 per 247Sports' rankings.

The Buffaloes now have 16 recruits pledged for the 2027 class. Thirteen of whom committed between May 19 to June 14. And each recruit have changed Colorado's ranking.

On3/Rivals lists Sanders' alma mater Florida State behind the Buffaloes at No. 36. But Colorado is behind Big 12 representative West Virginia at No. 34 overall.

Colorado Cracking Top 5 Among Big 12 Teams

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) intercepts a pass intended for Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) during the first quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado and Sanders still has a ways to go in catching No. 1. Even with the early signing period still six months away, Colorado will need to pull off miracle flips to catapult toward No. 1 overall.

But the Buffaloes are closing in at landing another top ranking: The No. 1 Big 12 recruiting class.

Colorado sits at No. 4 now per 247Sports with Kansas State (19 commits, one four-star), West Virginia (19 commits, two four-stars) and Texas Tech (13 commits featuring two five-stars) all ahead. The latter is the conference's only top 20 ranked recruiting class per 247 at No. 19. But On3/Rivals has the reigning Big 12 champs ranked No. 5 in the nation.

Recapping Colorado's 2027 Commits

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina

Here's a closer look at who Sanders and his coaching staff have reeled in.

Four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones holds the title of top-ranked Buffaloes commit with a 90 rating via 247Sports. The Brentwood Academy trench talent turned down numerous SEC powers for Colorado. Safety Gabe Jenkins is the highest rated defensive commit with his four-star rating and 90 grade.

Wide receiver and four-star Jaiden Kelly-Murray earns the title of the biggest flip Colorado pulled off. The Mount Pleasant, South Carolina talent previously was chose the Gamecocks before pulling out. He's not the only former SEC pledge coming to Boulder, as former three-star Alabama edge rusher commit Ba'Roc Willis is another on board.

Here's the updated list of recruits coming to CU:

Andre Adams, four-star quarterback

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, four-star wide receiver

Gabe Jenkins, four-star safety

Li'Marcus Jones, three-star offensive lineman

Ba'Roc Willis, three-star edge

Coderro McDaniel, three-star offensive lineman

Samari Howard, three-star safety

Kenny Fairley, three-star defensive lineman

Jaiden Lindsay, three-star offensive lineman

Davon Dericho, three-star cornerback

Steven Alexis, three-star running back

Zaquan Linton, three-star offensive lineman

Drew Sapp, three-star edge

Prince Washington, three-star cornerback

Jovon Pulliam, three-star edge

Will Rasmussen, three-star cornerback

Talib and McDaneil became the fourth and fifth offensive linemen to choose Colorado following Sapp. His move gave the offensive trenches the deepest number of pledges. Cornerback follows with three commits featuring Davon Dericho of Miami as the top-rated one.

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